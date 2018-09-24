Money Marketing
Miton assets reach £4.5bn

By

Fund manager Miton has surpassed £4.5bn in assets under management as it records profit and revenue growth for the first six months of the year.

In the same period the previous year, Miton reported £3.3bn AUM. At the end of August, AUM had risen to £4.8bn.

Miton reported profit before tax for the six months to 30 June 2018 of £4.2m, up from £2.4m the previous year.

Net revenue was £12.8m, which was an increase on the prior year result of £10.3m.

The firm says it has now reported seven consecutive quarters of positive net inflows.

Miton Group chief executive David Barron says: “The results of the first half reflect increasing interest in the genuinely active positioning of our range of funds, the strength of our distribution across the UK and the growing profile of Miton.”

He says: “The momentum of our fund flows and performance are strong. The outlook for the remainder of the year is encouraging.”

Financial education cover.jpg

Quilter to offer Level 6 qualification through adviser school

Quilter Financial Adviser School will now offer the Level 6 Advanced Diploma of Financial Planning as part of new offerings announced as it rebrands. Formerly called the Financial Adviser School, QFAS will offer the Level 6 qualification to the whole of market. The first cohort for the Level 6 programme began last week and includes […]

SJP directors increase stake in company

Two directors at St James’s Place have increased the shares they own in the company. SJP investments managing director David Lamb and partnership managing director Ian Gascoigne have both bought £8,996 worth of the company’s shares, according to a London Stock Exchange notice. Lamb and Gascoigne bought 993 ordinary shares of 15p each at a price of […]

