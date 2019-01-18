Miton flows slow on ‘weak market performance’

Fund manager Miton says it closed 2018 well despite its lowest quarterly inflows for the year coming in the final quarter.

Assets under management were up 14.5 per cent for the fund manager to £4.3bn.

At the end of 2017, Milton reported £3.8bn in AUM.

Net flows were just £92m in Q4, however, which chief executive David Barron attributed to weak market performance.

Inflows in Q1, Q2 and Q3 this year were £316m, £300m and £311m respectively.

The total £1bn in net flows for the 2018 is up 106 per cent on 2017 figures.

Barron says: “This growth has been achieved despite the impact of the weak market performance in Q4.

“Miton has positive business momentum and is well placed as we enter 2019, despite uncertainties in global stock markets.

“Our funds are highly relevant for the changing UK market and we are a resilient business that is increasingly diversified with proven distribution capabilities.”

The firm says it has now reported eight quarters of positive net inflows.