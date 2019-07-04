‘Mini-bond’ provider which used LC&F marketing firm delays filing accounts

Blackmore Bonds Plc, which issues high-risk unregulated bonds, also known as “mini-bonds”, has used a loophole on Companies House to extend its deadline for filing accounts.

Blackmore has found itself in the spotlight after the failure of London Capital and Finance, which left 11,500 investors with a total loss of £237m, as it used advertising company Surge Financial to promote its unregulated products as LC&F.

Blackmore accounts up to 30 December 2018 were due to be filed by 30 June 2019. However on 27 June the company changed its reporting period and shortened it to 29 December 2018, which now gives it three more months to file the accounts. The new deadline is set for 1 October 2019.

The latest available accounts (up to December 2017) show that Blackmore reported an operating loss of £7.6m after it paid more than £5m to Blackmore’s Surge Financial, an online marketing company, which made millions from targeting LC&F investors and advertising the products.

Blackmore’s latest accounts say the loss for that period “has primarily arisen from the charging of distribution fees from our strategic partner, Surge Financial Ltd. These are fees charged to the group for sourcing new investor funds and the facilitation of the front and back offices for investor relations”.

The document also states that the agreement did not stipulate how Blackmore’s fees to Surge were allocated, directors however “made a judgment” that 50 per cent went to “initial start-up” and “know your customer checks” with the remaining 50 per cent going to “ongoing servicing of the bondholders”.

Blackmore has adjusted its disclosures on its website about capital protection and lack of it to be more balanced after it has come under scrutiny since the fall of LF&C. It also disclosed that up to 20 per cent of investors’ money is commission for sourcing investor’s funds, according to Bond Review.

Blackmore’s website currently says it has met its goal and does not accept new investors.

A Blackmore spokeswoman says: “Our annual accounts will be filed in September, after they have been reviewed by our newly appointed auditor.

“We are on track to deliver in line with our business plan, with coupons to be paid as expected in July.

“The seven sites we are delivering this year will generate approximately £20 million in revenue, with recent practical completions in Ealing and Oxshott and deals agreed in Stevenage and Birmingham.”