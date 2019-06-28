Mini-bond investors did receive advice, FSCS confirms

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has confirmed that some investors in the collapsed mini bond firm London Capital and Finance did in fact receive advice, meaning they could be due redress.

Since the collapse of the firm, investigations had begun as investors were concerned that marketing mini bonds was not a regulated activity so they would not be covered by the FSCS.

Regulated advice is, however.

In a statement this morning, the lifeboat fund says: “Following an extensive review of L&CF’s business practices, FSCS believes that Surge Financial Ltd, acting on behalf of L&CF, provided a number of L&CF clients with misleading advice. As this is a regulated activity, this means FSCS protection would be triggered and that there may therefore be customers with eligible claims for compensation.”

The FSCS has it is too early to tell what impact paying out compensation could have on levies, and is asking investors to fill out a questionnaire so it can gather more information on exactly what kind of advice took place and when.