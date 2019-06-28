Mini-bond investors did receive advice, FSCS confirms

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has confirmed that some investors in the collapsed mini bond firm London Capital and Finance did in fact receive advice, meaning they could be due redress.
A spokesman says: “Throughout our investigation into LC&F we have been as transparent as possible so that both LC&F investors and our levy payers know where they stand. Having established that there are customers who were given misleading advice and therefore may be eligible for compensation, we now need to determine the full extent of this advising activity.
“We would therefore urge LC&F investors to complete the pre-application questionnaire on our website as this will help us enormously in the next stage of our investigation. We expect this will take a number of months, but we will do all we can to come to a decision as quickly as possible.”
Investors lost more than £200m when LC&F fell into administration
Can someone explain to me why, if neither Surge Financial Ltd or any of it’s employees were authorised to provide investment advice the FSCS should be picking up the tab?
If they were providing investment advice then surely they’ll face prosecution and seizure of assets.
A regulated firm is covered by the FSCS for any regulated activity even if it wasn’t authorised for that activity. The FSCS confirmed that general principle a few months ago.
Seems bonkers to me but there we are.
Who knows. Five men have already been arrested by the Serious Farce Office and then released without charge. A number of assets have already been frozen (as revealed by the Evening Standard).
Did/does Surge Financial hold any PII cover for advising on stuff like this? If not, why not and why did the FCA do nothing about it? Another additional FSCS levy in the pipeline. Thanks FCA.
Surge is not regulated to advise on anything. The FCA never do anything about unregulated firms, bar the occasional shut down about half a decade after the event.
There will never have been such a large FSCS levy. Because now you can throw in, Asset Life, Harewood Associates, MJS Capital, Storefirst, Essex & London Properties, Kijani, Uncle Tom Cobbleigh and at least twenty more I know of that haven’t gone down yet.
So an unregulated firm (Surge) providing the marketing of unregulated products (Mini-Bonds) albeit on behalf of an FCA regulated company (LCF)who however who did not have permission to give retail investment advice has been found to have provided regulated advice which is covered by the FSCS (Keep up!!).
If advice was provided by Surge during their interaction with the client one question is would this not be an unregulated adviser/firm providing advice not the regulated firm leaving Surge liable? My understanding is that the FSCS is considering this potentially covered by them as they would look at whether a particular regulated activity (e.g. provision of regulated advice) was actually carried out in fact and if it was, then it steps in as the FCA regulated firm owes the client a customer a civil liability in connection with that regulated activity (e.g. it carried out the activity which is in breach of the regulatory rules). In this case as it is regulated FSCS would still potentially pay despite it having stepped outside its permissions.
However, using the civil liability route surely the first step on this would in the case of advice being given by Surge employees is that it should have the civil liability issue itself which is helpful as Surge is still definitely solvent.
Criteria for claim against FSCS direct from its website “For investment compensation claims, several criteria need to be met:
there must be an eligible claimant;
with a protected claim;
against an authorised firm that is in default.”
Not sure how Surge Financial fit the bill here. Not listed by FCA as being an authorised firm (past or present).
So anyone can set up a marketing company, target people, tell them it’s a great investment even when they are not qualified or regulated to do so (this is “advice” now is it?), take a 25% “marketing fee”, and put the money in an “investment” where a large chunk of it seemingly disappears such that the police/SFO are investigating. Then regulated businesses pay?
This is a licence for crooks.
Also, with the FAMR debating the difference between “advice” and “guidance”, it would appear that we now have a third type of advice.
Yep, here I come.
As long as you can get an FCA-authorised bunch of crooks to let you, the unregulated marketing company, to give advice “on behalf of” them, even if that FCA-authorised firm is not authorised to give advice to retail investors, then indeed you can.
It is indeed a licence for crooks. The FCA loves licensing crooks, if it didn’t it wouldn’t do it so often.
As a consumer, why bother to pay a proper legit adviser any more when I can buy any old toot and not lose a penny. This is an absolutely brilliant state sponsored, industry underwritten free put option. This beats Hoover flighst hands down.
So long IFA suckers, I’m off to place my one way bets and look forward to seeing you all pay.
In fact I’m going to set up the actual scam/advice service combo I’m goign to use to mug myself with, and then I get to double my money at your expense.
Have you ever seen anything like it?
I just get a feeling I believe Vladimir Putin is right.
So, Surge who aren’t authorise to give investment advice market too good to be true LCF mini bonds via Google, generate £59m (25%) in commission on £237m of sales. Having spent £26m in advertising with Google, they net £33m.
In the meantime, regulated firms pay their fees and get to pick up the bill for the above.
New definition for advice from FSCS claim form:
Note: Advice does not necessarily mean that a personal recommendation was made to you (e.g. “you should invest” or “I recommend that you invest”). However, there needs to be more than just the provision of information for it to count as advice.
Examples of information or advice that may have influenced your decision to invest might include comments on the pros and cons, or merits of the investment, such as assurances over the security of the underlying assets of the bonds themselves. Another example might be comments made to you, or value judgements on the quality of the investment (e.g. “this is an excellent product offering a fantastic rate of return”).
Ah, so Hargreaves Landsdown and their ilk DO provide advice.
The good news is the FSCS will no doubt have alerted the appropriate authorities to ensure the assets of Surge and its directors will have been frozen to allow possible compensation payments to investors…or not.
Are there ever going to be any criminal prosecutions? FCA not fit for purpose, these schemes are blatantly advertised and illegally canvassed but still they do nothing but make sure you get your Gabriel report done in time! More fees to be paid by the innocent whilst te guilty walk away with their pockets bulging.
How?
Political Convenience They are not paying so why should they care
Every timeshare ever.
Every buy to let investment ever (whether mortgaged or not)
Every classic car
Every old stamp
Every old coin.
Every gemstone.
If the FSCS goes down this route they will have set a precedent which makes consumer protection both absolute and impossible.
The lawyers are circling – and if the FSCS thinks they are immune – well they are from me, as a levy payer, but from a purported victim, and their legal advisers the FSCS will be in for quite a shock.
So when people DIY … this is advice
Makes you wonder why we bother to get out of bed in the morning ?