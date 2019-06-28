Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Mini-bond investors did receive advice, FSCS confirms

By

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has confirmed that some investors in the collapsed mini bond firm London Capital and Finance did in fact receive advice, meaning they could be due redress.

Since the collapse of the firm, investigations had begun as investors were concerned that marketing mini bonds was not a regulated activity so they would not be covered by the FSCS.
Regulated advice is, however.
In a statement this morning, the lifeboat fund says: “Following an extensive review of L&CF’s business practices, FSCS believes that Surge Financial Ltd, acting on behalf of L&CF, provided a number of L&CF clients with misleading advice. As this is a regulated activity, this means FSCS protection would be triggered and that there may therefore be customers with eligible claims for compensation.”
The FSCS has it is too early to tell what impact paying out compensation could have on levies, and is asking investors to fill out a questionnaire so it can gather more information on exactly what kind of advice took place and when.

A spokesman says: “Throughout our investigation into LC&F we have been as transparent as possible so that both LC&F investors and our levy payers know where they stand. Having established that there are customers who were given misleading advice and therefore may be eligible for compensation, we now need to determine the full extent of this advising activity.

“We would therefore urge LC&F investors to complete the pre-application questionnaire on our website as this will help us enormously in the next stage of our investigation. We expect this will take a number of months, but we will do all we can to come to a decision as quickly as possible.”

Investors lost more than £200m when LC&F fell into administration

Recommended

Portfolio-Performance-Investment-UK-Bonds-700x450.jpg
6

Treasury to probe mini-bond regulation after LC&F collapse

The Treasury will look at whether the regulatory framework around mini-bond investments is suitable following the collapse of provider London Capital & Finance earlier this year. According to Reuters, junior finance minister John Glen flagged the finance ministry’s involvement in the ongoing case in a letter to lawmakers published on Monday. Glen says the Treasury […]

Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

Transact parent appoints new chair

Transact parent Integrafin has appointed a new chairman. Richard Cranfield, a partner that magic circle law firm Allen and Overy, will join the board as a non-executive director and chair-elect with effect from today. Cranfield is set to take over the role of chair sometime around the end of Integrafin’s financial year after a handover […]

If it doesn’t consider ESG factors, it isn’t credit analysis

Head of Credit Research, Martin Foden shares his views on the importance of a sustainable approach to fixed income investing, believing that if environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors aren’t considered, it isn’t credit analysis. He also explains why it is vital to understand how ESG can impact different asset classes. Read Martin’s full thoughts […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Boris Johnson plots radical stamp duty cut

The Times reports that prime minister hopeful Boris Johnson is considering an “overhaul” of stamp duty as part of plans for a no deal exit from Europe. The change, which would see the tax axed on homes worth less than £500,000 as well as hauling rates on properties worth more than £1.5m from 12 per cent to […]

Mifid II cost and charges reporting will cost platforms business, research says

Financial advisers believe that wealth managers and platform providers will start to lose business as clients become more aware of costs and charges following the introduction of Mifid II reporting standards. One in three financial advisers expect clients to switch investment solution/provider in the future because of disclosure regulations, according to a new research paper […]

Comments

There are 18 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Graeme Pringle 28th June 2019 at 9:44 am

    Can someone explain to me why, if neither Surge Financial Ltd or any of it’s employees were authorised to provide investment advice the FSCS should be picking up the tab?

    If they were providing investment advice then surely they’ll face prosecution and seizure of assets.

    • Sascha Klauss 28th June 2019 at 11:10 am

      “Can someone explain to me why, if neither Surge Financial Ltd or any of it’s employees were authorised to provide investment advice the FSCS should be picking up the tab?”

      A regulated firm is covered by the FSCS for any regulated activity even if it wasn’t authorised for that activity. The FSCS confirmed that general principle a few months ago.

      Seems bonkers to me but there we are.

      “If they were providing investment advice then surely they’ll face prosecution and seizure of assets.”

      Who knows. Five men have already been arrested by the Serious Farce Office and then released without charge. A number of assets have already been frozen (as revealed by the Evening Standard).

  2. Julian Stevens 28th June 2019 at 9:49 am

    Did/does Surge Financial hold any PII cover for advising on stuff like this? If not, why not and why did the FCA do nothing about it? Another additional FSCS levy in the pipeline. Thanks FCA.

    • Bryan Jones 28th June 2019 at 11:10 am

      Surge is not regulated to advise on anything. The FCA never do anything about unregulated firms, bar the occasional shut down about half a decade after the event.

      There will never have been such a large FSCS levy. Because now you can throw in, Asset Life, Harewood Associates, MJS Capital, Storefirst, Essex & London Properties, Kijani, Uncle Tom Cobbleigh and at least twenty more I know of that haven’t gone down yet.

  3. Paul Howorth 28th June 2019 at 10:03 am

    So an unregulated firm (Surge) providing the marketing of unregulated products (Mini-Bonds) albeit on behalf of an FCA regulated company (LCF)who however who did not have permission to give retail investment advice has been found to have provided regulated advice which is covered by the FSCS (Keep up!!).

    If advice was provided by Surge during their interaction with the client one question is would this not be an unregulated adviser/firm providing advice not the regulated firm leaving Surge liable? My understanding is that the FSCS is considering this potentially covered by them as they would look at whether a particular regulated activity (e.g. provision of regulated advice) was actually carried out in fact and if it was, then it steps in as the FCA regulated firm owes the client a customer a civil liability in connection with that regulated activity (e.g. it carried out the activity which is in breach of the regulatory rules). In this case as it is regulated FSCS would still potentially pay despite it having stepped outside its permissions.

    However, using the civil liability route surely the first step on this would in the case of advice being given by Surge employees is that it should have the civil liability issue itself which is helpful as Surge is still definitely solvent.

  4. Kevin Bailey 28th June 2019 at 10:05 am

    Criteria for claim against FSCS direct from its website “For investment compensation claims, several criteria need to be met:

    there must be an eligible claimant;
    with a protected claim;
    against an authorised firm that is in default.”

    Not sure how Surge Financial fit the bill here. Not listed by FCA as being an authorised firm (past or present).

  5. James Hurdman 28th June 2019 at 10:47 am

    So anyone can set up a marketing company, target people, tell them it’s a great investment even when they are not qualified or regulated to do so (this is “advice” now is it?), take a 25% “marketing fee”, and put the money in an “investment” where a large chunk of it seemingly disappears such that the police/SFO are investigating. Then regulated businesses pay?

    This is a licence for crooks.

    Also, with the FAMR debating the difference between “advice” and “guidance”, it would appear that we now have a third type of advice.

    • Bryan Jones 28th June 2019 at 10:59 am

      Yep, here I come.

    • Sascha Klauss 28th June 2019 at 11:14 am

      As long as you can get an FCA-authorised bunch of crooks to let you, the unregulated marketing company, to give advice “on behalf of” them, even if that FCA-authorised firm is not authorised to give advice to retail investors, then indeed you can.

      It is indeed a licence for crooks. The FCA loves licensing crooks, if it didn’t it wouldn’t do it so often.

  6. Bryan Jones 28th June 2019 at 10:53 am

    As a consumer, why bother to pay a proper legit adviser any more when I can buy any old toot and not lose a penny. This is an absolutely brilliant state sponsored, industry underwritten free put option. This beats Hoover flighst hands down.

    So long IFA suckers, I’m off to place my one way bets and look forward to seeing you all pay.

    In fact I’m going to set up the actual scam/advice service combo I’m goign to use to mug myself with, and then I get to double my money at your expense.

    Have you ever seen anything like it?

    I just get a feeling I believe Vladimir Putin is right.

  7. Graeme Pringle 28th June 2019 at 11:10 am

    So, Surge who aren’t authorise to give investment advice market too good to be true LCF mini bonds via Google, generate £59m (25%) in commission on £237m of sales. Having spent £26m in advertising with Google, they net £33m.

    In the meantime, regulated firms pay their fees and get to pick up the bill for the above.

  8. Kevin Bailey 28th June 2019 at 11:22 am

    New definition for advice from FSCS claim form:

    Note: Advice does not necessarily mean that a personal recommendation was made to you (e.g. “you should invest” or “I recommend that you invest”). However, there needs to be more than just the provision of information for it to count as advice.

    Examples of information or advice that may have influenced your decision to invest might include comments on the pros and cons, or merits of the investment, such as assurances over the security of the underlying assets of the bonds themselves. Another example might be comments made to you, or value judgements on the quality of the investment (e.g. “this is an excellent product offering a fantastic rate of return”).

  9. Clive Moore 28th June 2019 at 11:25 am

    The good news is the FSCS will no doubt have alerted the appropriate authorities to ensure the assets of Surge and its directors will have been frozen to allow possible compensation payments to investors…or not.

  10. Peter Taylor 28th June 2019 at 12:00 pm

    Are there ever going to be any criminal prosecutions? FCA not fit for purpose, these schemes are blatantly advertised and illegally canvassed but still they do nothing but make sure you get your Gabriel report done in time! More fees to be paid by the innocent whilst te guilty walk away with their pockets bulging.
    How?

  11. James Clancy 28th June 2019 at 12:14 pm

    Political Convenience They are not paying so why should they care

  12. John Stirling 28th June 2019 at 12:34 pm

    Every timeshare ever.

    Every buy to let investment ever (whether mortgaged or not)

    Every classic car

    Every old stamp

    Every old coin.

    Every gemstone.

    If the FSCS goes down this route they will have set a precedent which makes consumer protection both absolute and impossible.

    The lawyers are circling – and if the FSCS thinks they are immune – well they are from me, as a levy payer, but from a purported victim, and their legal advisers the FSCS will be in for quite a shock.

  13. D H 28th June 2019 at 2:09 pm

    So when people DIY … this is advice

    Makes you wonder why we bother to get out of bed in the morning ?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com