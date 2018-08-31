Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Millennials seeking more pensions support from employers

By

More than half of millennials want their employer to do more to explain pensions and benefits, Prudential research shows.

The June survey of 1,178 adults finds 24 per cent of millennials admit to not having a pension fund and 27 per cent do not believe that pensions are relevant to their generation.

While 66 per cent have signed up for workplace schemes due to auto-enrolment many recognise they are not saving enough with 23 per cent saying their current workplace or personal pension contribution is inadequate.

A further 28 per cent do not feel confident with money or financial matters and 37 per cent believe they are saving as much as they can but still do not think it is enough for a comfortable retirement.

Prudential pensions expert Vince Smith-Hughes says: “Millennials are as responsible as other generations when it comes to pensions and the talk about Generation Snowflake feeling entitled to an easy life is not true.”

“They are often under a lot of pressure to get on the housing ladder and pay off their student loans at the same time as trying to prioritise pension savings.”

He adds: “Rules can be confusing, especially when you are early into your career which is why we advise most savers to seek financial advice when possible. Employers can help to ensure they provide information and support around their workplace scheme.”

Recommended

Ian McKenna: How short-term savings apps can help boost pensions engagement

Consumers spend far more time concerned with their day-to-day banking and budgeting than they do thinking about their long-term savings Aberdeen Standard head of retirement Gregg McClymont’s recent Money Marketing column  correctly identifies the challenge of achieving consumer engagement with pensions. A pensions dashboard solely accessible via the single guidance body is doomed to failure even before […]

FCA warns of BlackRock clone scam

The FCA has warned of a scam involving a clone firm pretending to be BlackRock. In a warning notice on its website, the regulator draws attention to BlackRock Crypto Asset Management, which it says is a copycat firm of BlackRock Investment Management (UK). The warning notice says: “This is what we call a ‘clone firm’; […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Pensions committee chair Frank Field quits Labour party

Work and pensions select committee chairman and veteran Birkenhead MP Frank Field has decided to quit Labour over the party’s failure to act on anti-Semitism and bullying allegations. The MP, who has been instrumental in inquiries into defined benefit pension transfers, the collapse of BHS and Carillion, the FCA’s approach to Sipp supervision, and the […]

Choosing the key to success

Client segmentation debate thrown open by Prod rules

The reaction of one adviser to hearing about the FCA’s new Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook, commonly known as Prod, sums up how many are feeling I imagine: “One more thing to worry about, excellent!” Essentially, Prod means advisers will need some form of process in place to make sure the right target markets […]
1

Blog: Why continue to line the pockets of fund houses?

Insurance companies and wealth management firms have always put their financial gains and interests before that of any client. Why wouldn’t they? They are in business to make a profit. The reason they have long promoted product over service is that layers of costs could be built into them. Up until the RDR, these costs […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com