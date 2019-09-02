Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Millennials most vulnerable to financial scams

By

Generation Y and Generation Z are most at risk of financial fraud, according to figures from Lloyds Bank.

The last year has seen a four-fold increase in the number of millennials who have fallen victim to impersonation scams.

These include fraudsters commonly pretending to be a member of the police, a bank representative, or an HM Revenue & Customs officer.

Victims aged between 18 and 34 are losing an average £2,630 to scams and are now considered equally likely to find themselves the target of successful fraud as over 55s.

While millennials are the most vulnerable age group, the research shows over 55s are losing four times as much as their younger counterparts.

Blog: Millennials deserve better than robo-guidance

A total £10,716 on average is lost to scams involving over 55s, despite far less of an increase in their occurrence.

YouGov figures show one in 10 adults in the UK have fallen victim to a financial scam, while a third say they were targeted but able to put a stop to it.

Recommended
1

Intrinsic ordered to pay for poor Sipp advice

Intrinsic has been ordered to compensate a Sipp client for bad advice stemming from a lack of investment reviews. In the Financial Ombudsman Service ruling, Mr G complains about the lack of investment reviews he received from Intrinsic Wealth Limited after it recommended he set up a Sipp in 2009. Mr G wanted to pay […]
11

FCA makes DB transfer advice video for consumers

The FCA has published a new video for consumers to help them understand pension transfer advice. The video, fronted by Mark Gould from the regulator’s communication team, runs through what clients should expect when discussing a defined benefit transfer with an adviser, and the kind of process advisers should be following with them. At the […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing
1

Ex-pats could lose pension uprating after Brexit

British ex-pats living in Europe will no longer be guaranteed increases in their state pension three years on from Brexit, the government has said. Britain currently has a deal with the EU and a number of other countries to provide for reciprocal uprating of pensions in line with inflation. However, the government has now said […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com