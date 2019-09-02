Millennials most vulnerable to financial scams

Generation Y and Generation Z are most at risk of financial fraud, according to figures from Lloyds Bank.

The last year has seen a four-fold increase in the number of millennials who have fallen victim to impersonation scams.

These include fraudsters commonly pretending to be a member of the police, a bank representative, or an HM Revenue & Customs officer.

Victims aged between 18 and 34 are losing an average £2,630 to scams and are now considered equally likely to find themselves the target of successful fraud as over 55s.

While millennials are the most vulnerable age group, the research shows over 55s are losing four times as much as their younger counterparts.

A total £10,716 on average is lost to scams involving over 55s, despite far less of an increase in their occurrence.

YouGov figures show one in 10 adults in the UK have fallen victim to a financial scam, while a third say they were targeted but able to put a stop to it.