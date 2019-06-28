Mifid II cost and charges reporting will cost platforms business, research says

Financial advisers believe that wealth managers and platform providers will start to lose business as clients become more aware of costs and charges following the introduction of Mifid II reporting standards.

One in three financial advisers expect clients to switch investment solution/provider in the future because of disclosure regulations, according to a new research paper – Mifid II Implementation – A Work in Progress – from analysts AKG, sponsored by wealth management and financial planning firm Netwealth.

Transparency and reporting standards are driving advisers’ choice of preferred discretionary fund manager and platforms.

Two thirds of surveyed advisers or 62 per cent say the standard of reporting and transparency on charges and services already influences their preferred choice of DFMs and platforms.

Mifid II requirements increase workload

The study found that the biggest impact on adviser businesses has been increased workload.

The paper underlines that DFMs, platform operators and asset managers can stand out from competitors by matching up to Mifid II requirements, but need to address inconsistencies to be successful.

Reporting and transparency on charges and services

Around 23 per cent of those surveyed advisers said reporting standards always influence their choice of preferred DFM and platform while a further 39 per cent stated that it sometimes influences their choice.

AKG communications director says Matt Ward: “There is enough evidence here for DFMs and platforms to target continuous improvements with their reporting suite and to seek further transparency on charges in order to retain intermediary business.

“And further evidence about the importance of adhering to the Mifid II initiatives closely and expediently in order to ensure that clients are retained.”

The paper identified the main concerns arising from the legislature as: discrepancies, inconsistencies and challenges with costs and charges disclosure and challenges with composition and delivery of ex-post reports/projections.

Netwealth head of intermediary business development Sophie Austen adds: “The research identifies that the greatest propositional impact has been on intermediaries, largely due to the increased workload generated by additional Mifid II requirements.

“There’s little doubt that the workload has been amplified by the trickle-down effect of incomplete or inaccurate data being provided by other areas of the value chain.

“Worryingly, an increasing workload seems to be resulting in an emerging advice gap as servicing clients becomes more expensive – an unintended, but nonetheless apparent, consequence of the introduction of Mifid II.

“More needs to be done across the industry to address the quality of data being produced, as well as improving delivery, in order to alleviate some of the pressure on advisers and generate better client outcomes.”