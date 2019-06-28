Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Mifid II cost and charges reporting will cost platforms business, research says

By

Financial advisers believe that wealth managers and platform providers will start to lose business as clients become more aware of costs and charges following the introduction of Mifid II reporting standards.

One in three financial advisers expect clients to switch investment solution/provider in the future because of disclosure regulations, according to a new research paper – Mifid II Implementation – A Work in Progress – from analysts AKG, sponsored by wealth management and financial planning firm Netwealth.

Transparency and reporting standards are driving advisers’ choice of preferred discretionary fund manager and platforms.

Two thirds of surveyed advisers or 62 per cent say the standard of reporting and transparency on charges and services already influences their preferred choice of DFMs and platforms.

Mifid II requirements increase workload

The study found that the biggest impact on adviser businesses has been increased workload.

The paper underlines that DFMs, platform operators and asset managers can stand out from competitors by matching up to Mifid II requirements, but need to address inconsistencies to be successful.

Reporting and transparency on charges and services

Around 23 per cent of those surveyed advisers said reporting standards always influence their choice of preferred DFM and platform while a further 39 per cent stated that it sometimes influences their choice.

AKG communications director says Matt Ward: “There is enough evidence here for DFMs and platforms to target continuous improvements with their reporting suite and to seek further transparency on charges in order to retain intermediary business.

“And further evidence about the importance of adhering to the Mifid II initiatives closely and expediently in order to ensure that clients are retained.”

The paper identified the main concerns arising from the legislature as: discrepancies, inconsistencies and challenges with costs and charges disclosure and challenges with composition and delivery of ex-post reports/projections.

Netwealth head of intermediary business development Sophie Austen adds: “The research identifies that the greatest propositional impact has been on intermediaries, largely due to the increased workload generated by additional Mifid II requirements.

“There’s little doubt that the workload has been amplified by the trickle-down effect of incomplete or inaccurate data being provided by other areas of the value chain.

“Worryingly, an increasing workload seems to be resulting in an emerging advice gap as servicing clients becomes more expensive – an unintended, but nonetheless apparent, consequence of the introduction of Mifid II.

“More needs to be done across the industry to address the quality of data being produced, as well as improving delivery, in order to alleviate some of the pressure on advisers and generate better client outcomes.”

Recommended

Behind the numbers: Measuring the uncertainties of Brexit

The need to look beyond traditional sentiment indicators has changed Over the past few years, a wave of populism and protectionism has swept across many developed markets. Events such as the Brexit vote and the US presidential election in 2016 have had large and long-lasting effects: the US-China trade war, UK parliamentary upheaval around Theresa […]
2

Aviva denies any plans for UK business split

Aviva has confirmed there are no plans to split its UK business in two parts despite talks last month of a shake-up under new chief executive Maurice Tulloch. The Financial Times reported in May that the life insurance and non-life insurance parts of the UK operation could be split in a bid to re-energise the […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

AFH eyes £20m fund raise to push acquisition spree

Advice firm consolidator AFH is looking to raise £20m through the conditional placing of convertible unsecure loan stock, Money Marketing understands. The firm, which operates financial advice, discretionary management and platform services, is one of the most active IFA consolidators in the market. More than 20 acquisitions have been made since the start of 2018, including the […]

Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

FCA appoints Zurich UK chief to Practitioner Panel

Zurich UK boss Tulsi Naidu is set to take over as head of one of the FCA’s oversight panels. Naidu will lead the FCA Practitioner Panel from 1 August, succeeding Fidelity International chief executive Anne Richards in the post. The panel is one of a number of independent statutory groups charged with oversight and consultation […]

Gill Cardy: Give the youth a chance

Since joining the University of Northampton to teach on the banking and financial planning degree course last year, I have been thinking hard about two very important questions. First, is financial planning a career for young people? And second, if so, why don’t more of them know about it? I should point out that I […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com