Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Michelle Hoskin: Fixing your firm’s identity crisis

By

Is your firm suffering from an identity crisis? Dare I say it, is it all fur coat and no knickers? All sparkle on the outside, doing everything you can to wow clients, but inside the engine is falling apart and your team is working to levels of exhaustion?

It is more common than you think. I often see firms making unrealistic promises that, in an attempt to make clients happy, are simply crippling the team members trying their hardest to keep the cogs turning.

It has to stop. First of all, we need to get a grip and remember what matters the most. Who is our client? Who do we care for the most? Which relationships do we cherish over all others?

Michelle Hoskin: Focus on quality over qualifications

Your teams look to you for steer and guidance. So, do you lead by example? Are your attitudes and behaviours ones you would want others to emulate? Is your work ethic founded on the right moral principles and leading the way as to how things should be done?

Running an advice firm takes a whole different level of skills than it takes to be an adviser. Here are some simple concepts that should rock your world:

1. Ban the words “my”, “me” and “I” from your business vocabulary. It is not the “you” show. Greatness will never be achieved by you on your own, so make it all about “us”, “we” and “our”.

2. Stop trying to have all the answers and fix everything yourself. At no point in your professional career did you become a present-day super hero. Your clients rely on you – I get it. Your team place their careers in your hands and trust your judgement and vision to steer the ship in the right direction – I hear you.

But you have your own limitations and you need to realise and accept what they are. When you know what your limitations are, you can obtain the skills, knowledge and support you need. Build the team and watch your business fly.

3. Talk, talk, talk and talk some more. I am not talking about grabbing a spare five minutes with your paraplanner on your way out of the office. I do not mean when something has gone wrong that you feel you must discuss. No, I am talking about talking all of the time.

Roderic Rennison: 10 steps to selling up successfully

Bring the team in and bring them in close. Share the vision or, better still, design the vision with them. Talk through your dreams and aspirations for the business and set some goals together. Encourage them to shape the journey with you. Run high-level, strategic board meetings where key business decisions can be made. Carry out leadership and management meetings where leaders can regroup and chat through your service deliverables, areas and processes for improvements, not forgetting to review business projects.

To kick-start your process, here are 11 key topics that should be discussed at business review meetings:

  • Purpose and vision
  • Plan, policies and objectives (company and individual)
  • Financials and accounting
  • Human resources
  • Information technology
  • Operations and business development
  • Marketing and communications
  • Service and propositions
  • Compliance and governance
  • Continual improvement
  • Projects and work in progress

Let’s get back to running a fun and enjoyable business; the one that was in your mind’s eye when you first came into this magical profession. It should not be difficult.

Michelle Hoskin is founder and director of Standards International

Recommended
3

Sunken treasure and truffle trees: FOS reveals quirkiest investment complaints

The Financial Ombudsman Service has revealed the top five alternative investments it has received complaints about in the past five years. It says that while these investments could either be regulated or unregulated depending on the specific circumstances, they are likely to be considered as non-traditional. Unregulated investments have been in the spotlight for much […]

Standard Life Aberdeen co-chiefs up stakes in company

The co-chief executives of Standard Life Aberdeen have bought additional shares in the company, stock exchange announcements show. Martin Gilbert purchased 50,000 shares in the company at 237.7p a share yesterday, while Keith Skeoch purchased 50,000 shares at 233.6p a share on Wednesday. This means the pair spent a combined £230,000 on the shares. Standard […]

Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold income

The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing.  Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016.  Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

John Lawson: The major pension themes for 2019

Brexit will no doubt consume the government next year, but do not presume that means pensions will be left untouched When I think of how the pensions landscape has changed so dramatically over the past decade, 2018 was a relatively quiet year, thanks to large sections of the government having their hands full with Brexit. […]

What advisers need to know about sideways inheritance

Statistics and romance sometimes have a rocky relationship. In 2015, the last year for which full figures are available, there were 245,513 marriages in England and Wales. Sadly, there were also 101,077 divorces. Love, it would seem, can be complicated. The over-65s are getting even busier when it comes to tying – or untying – […]

New year, new rules for block pension transfers?

The new year often comes with a promise of change and resolution. Many will stop smoking, give up drinking alcohol or go on a health kick. But we should also consider the damaging effects outdated legislation will continue to have on pensions. Pension freedoms brought us freedom and choice but legislation has not caught up […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com