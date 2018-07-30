Money Marketing
View more on these topics

CDC schemes risk irreversible ‘intergenerational injustice’

By
CPS research fellow Michael Johnson

Collective defined contribution pension schemes risk creating intergenerational injustice and undermining pension freedoms, warns the Centre for Policy Studies.

In a report published today, CPS research fellow Michael Johnson says the evidence on countries that have such schemes, including the Netherlands, Canada, and Germany, is mixed.

CDC pensions – which are not yet available in the UK – offer regular retirement income but in the form of a target benefit rather than a guarantee like final salary schemes.

Johnson says CDCs risk creating irreversible intergenerational injustice by overpaying pensioners at the expense of current and future employees.

He adds there is also no commitment to put in place the necessary pre-funding to counter this risk and current legislation does not provide enough clarity on how CDCs would be administered.

Johnson also criticises Royal Mail’s plan to offer employees a CDC scheme and argues it has given CDC lobbyists an opportunity to leverage their cause by attaching it to help settle what he calls “ultimately a labour dispute”.

In mid-July the work and pensions select committee published a report encouraging the government to create CDCs.

It said they offer advantages of a middle ground between defined benefit and defined contribution pension schemes.

However, Johnson proposes Royal Mail uses the size of its workforce to negotiate access to low cost with-profit funds, overseen by an independent body.

He says: “Personal pensions freedoms have been central to the recent reform agenda and have proved very popular.

“CDC pension schemes are incompatible with these freedoms without compromises that add additional cost and complexity.

“Royal Mail should move away from their planned CDC scheme and instead adopt a system where each employee has their own, personalised, savings pot.”

A Royal Mail spokeswoman says: “We had detailed discussions with our unions about our future pension arrangements. They had to be sustainable, affordable and secure for members and the company. We agreed that CDC would be a progressive option which would meet our objectives.

“We see CDC as a better way of providing a regular wage in retirement for our people than is otherwise available through DC pensions, but without the increasingly unaffordable guarantees of DB pensions for the employer.

“We agreed with the Communication Workers Union to jointly lobby government to make the necessary legislative and regulatory changes so a CDC scheme can be established.  We want to be able to offer a CDC scheme to our 141,000 strong workforce as soon as possible.”

Recommended

John Lawson: DC or CDC? That is the question

Collective defined contribution schemes are back on the table. And this time, it looks like for real. At last, there is demand, albeit from just one employer, Royal Mail. The work and pensions select committee is running an inquiry and the government also appears to be taking it seriously. Unfortunately, a lot of the old […]

Malcolm McLean: Does CDC have a future in the UK?

The recent enquiry by the work and pensions select committee has reignited the debate about the future of collective defined contribution schemes. Whether these sort of schemes can be incorporated into the current UK pensions landscape is a moot point. Let’s consider some of the arguments for and against CDC. First of all, it is […]

Lord-John-Hutton-350.jpg
3

Labour peer Lord Hutton pours cold water on CDC reforms

Influential Labour peer Lord Hutton has poured cold water on the Government’s collective defined-contribution scheme reforms. Yesterday the Queen’s Speech confirmed plans to allow employees to contribute to Dutch-style CDC plans, where members’ contributions are pooled and the pension is paid from the collective fund. Documents published alongside the speech say CDC schemes will “potentially […]

Ros Altmann
27

Ros Altmann: Brexit uncertainty not over yet for advisers

Given all the turmoil in politics, I want to look at Brexit this week. Parliament is so engrossed in this ongoing drama that other policy issues are being pushed aside. The prime minister’s Chequers cabinet awayday produced a framework on which negotiations with the EU might be based, with proposals that would acknowledge the needs […]

Your top five queries about chargeable events

So far this year, members of Canada Life’s ican technical team have answered over 3,000 queries from advisers on a wide variety of subjects. One of the main topics of conversation has been chargeable events, and below are the top five most common queries. No. 1. Entitlement to personal allowances The growth in the value […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

GAM suspends fund manager after internal investigation

Swiss asset manager GAM has suspended one of its investment directors after an internal investigation uncovered issues with his risk management procedures and record keeping. Investment director and business unit head for the unconstrained/absolute return bond strategy Tim Haywood has been suspended with GAM saying the investigation did not raise concerns about his honesty. GAM […]

Unpicking the Brexit pressure on UK equity funds

Investors are remaining cautious in the UK equity space but fund performance has not been as disappointing as some might think Looking at the UK All Companies sector, which the Investment Association stipulates 80 per cent of assets must be in UK equities, it is clear investors are nervous. While UK equities are not reflective […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com