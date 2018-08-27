Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Thinktank calls on govt to scrap pension tax relief

By

A thinktank has called on the government to scrap pensions tax relief and replace it with bonuses on contributions.

In a paper by Michael Johnson from the influential thinktank The Centre for Policy Studies, he says that the government should use a review into pensions tax relief to reform the system and broaden Britain’s savings

In June Departerment for Work and Pensions minister Baroness Buscombe said the government will examine concerns low-paid workers in net pay schemes are losing out in the current tax relief system.

In a response to the review published today,  Johnson sets out five main proposals to broaden the country’s savings base and save the Treasury money.

In his report called Five Proposals to Simplify Saving, Johnson argues tax relief on pensions should be abolished and replaced with explicit bonuses on individual and employer retirement savings contributions.

He says these bonuses would not be connected to tax-paying status and also advocates the introduction of a cap on the total bonus any individual can receive in one year.

Other reforms proposed include scrapping the minimum earnings threshold for auto-enrolment and the replacement of national insurance contribution rebates with bonuses on employers’ contributions, paid directly into the employee’s personal accounts.

The final proposal is to introduce a workplace Isa to house employers’ contributions, locked in until age 60.

Johnson notes Britain’s household savings ratio has plummeted to 4.9 per cent, the lowest since records began in 1963.

He says the current system of tax relief is incomprehensible to the general public and costs the government billions each year.

He adds 68 per cent of it flows to higher and additional rate taxpayers who do not need such a large incentive to save.

Reacting to the report Aegon pensions director Steven Cameron says: “Individuals would ideally save for the future through both pensions and Isas.

“An attempt to demolish the current pensions system which serves millions of people, replacing it with yet more Isas, would create decades of turmoil for savers, new political risks around taxes on future savings proceeds and no guarantee of any improvement in the overall savings landscape.”

Recommended

Advisers back MP pension tax relief proposals

MP recommendations to encourage greater saving, including an overhaul of pension tax relief, have been backed by advisers and pension providers. The report suggests the government should consider scrapping the pensions lifetime allowance and replacing it with a lower annual allowance. It says government should give “serious consideration” not just to a flat rate of […]

UK-London-Westminster-Big-Ben-Bus-480.jpg
5

MPs urge Hammond to overhaul pension tax relief

The government has received renewed calls to encourage greater saving through introducing a flat rate of pension tax relief. In a report from the Treasury select committee on household savings, MPs say the government should give “serious consideration” not just to a flat rate of pension tax relief, but also promote greater understanding that it […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA warns of BlackRock clone scam

The FCA has warned of a scam involving a clone firm pretending to be BlackRock. In a warning notice on its website, the regulator draws attention to BlackRock Crypto Asset Management, which it says is a copycat firm of BlackRock Investment Management (UK). The warning notice says: “This is what we call a ‘clone firm’; […]

Moneyfarm eyes advice expansion as customer numbers double

Robo-adviser Moneyfarm has seen the number of investors using its service double in the past year, latest results show. It now has almost 30,000 clients. However, despite revenues topping £1m for the first time, total losses increased to nearly £14m. Since the launch of a new pension product this year, the average first investment size […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com