MGM in free membership deal on loans

MGM Assurance is offering free network membership to brokers who can complete seven mortgages per month. If an agent sells fewer than seven mortgages in a month then a nominal fee of £50 is charged and trainee advisors are charged a fee of £100 per month.
Inside Edge – David Copland
In 1999, when we changed our name from Advance Mortgage Funding to Pink Home Loans, some in the mortgage industry referred to an expression used by my favourite tennis player John McEnroe: “You cannot be serious.” But we have always been serious at Pink. Having started life as a packager in 1990 and not being […]
A ding-dong for Europe
For students of the European Union and its impact on financial services, there is much to keep them amused. One particular issue that we have been tracking is the EU savings directive. This is due to take effect from January 1, 2005 and will apply to all EU member states, certain dependent and associated territories […]
Independent view – Nicholas Conyers
The surge in tickets for the Lotto due for a triple rollover shows that with an attractive prospect in view there is no shortage of available funds. This can be compared with investor psychology where human nature is always looking for the maximum return for the minimum outlay and, of course, there should be no […]
First Active steps in with mortgages for intermediary sector
Royal Bank of Scotland's Irish subsidiary First Active is moving into the UK intermediary market with two mortgages. It is offering a two-year discount and a five-year stepped loan. The discount features a rate of 4.04 per cent until 2006, reverting to Bank of England base rate plus 0.69 per cent. The five-year stepped mortgage […]
Spring has sprung
Well, it’s been lovely to see a little bit of sunshine, even if it was only a brief appearance. I live in Scotland so, believe me, it was very brief. Of course, with even the tiniest hint of spring, thoughts turn to the inevitable clearout that must take place. And that got me to thinking […]
Calls for auto-enrolment to rise above 12%
Nearly a third of financial advisers think auto-enrolment contributions should be set at 12 per cent or higher, a Money Marketing poll suggests. Just seven per cent of the more than 100 respondents to the latest survey conducted by Money Marketing believe auto-enrolment contributions should be equal to or lower than the current three per cent. […]
Brett Davidson: Serious about succession? Don’t stay too long
The biggest factor behind a successful succession is knowing when to step aside. If you are serious about creating internal successors within the business you have built up over your career, then there are some important issues to consider. The biggest of these is your specific plan and timeline. If you have been talking about […]
L&G Home Finance eyes 2018 expansion past equity release
Legal & General Home Finance is set to diversify beyond offering lifetime mortgages this year, according to managing director Steve Ellis. The L&G arm has only handled lifetime mortgages since the firm entered the market by buying Newlife Home Finance in 2015. Ellis says: “This year we will be broadening out into products that are […]
