Money Marketing

View more on these topics

M&G to transform £2.1bn Global Basics fund

By

Active vs PassiveM&G Investments is planning to drop the required sector allocation in its £2.1bn Global Basics fund as it eyes healthcare opportunities.

The fund currently requires 70 per cent allocation to basic industries, such as mining and manufacturing, but wants to open up the fund to other industries. It has returned 14.4 per cent over the last year compared to 16.3 per cent in the Global sector, FE data shows.

Pending shareholder approval, the fund would be rebranded as M&G Global Themes. The fund will also switch its benchmark to the MSCI All Country World Index, while its objective will shift from capital growth to total return.

Under the proposed new policies, the fund would be required to invest at least 80 per cent of its portfolio in global equities with no restriction on sector, size or geography.

Fund manager Jamie Horvat will combine top-down and bottom-up analysis, identifying themes from trends such as demographics, technological innovation and the environment.

“Over recent years trends within the global economy have evolved so the removal of the restriction to invest mainly in basic industries will enable us to widen the themes in the fund,” Horvat says “We are keen to capitalise on sectors and industries that benefit from increased demand for healthcare and medicines to support ageing populations, water and waste management, clean energy and cyber-security.”

The fund will also switch its benchmark to the MSCI All Country World Index, while its objective will shift from capital growth to total return.

Recommended

Asset allocation: Goldman’s bullish bet on emerging market equities

For over 20 years Goldman Sachs Asset Management has been running multi-asset strategies primarily for institutional clients. In the last few years these strategies have opened up to individual investors, says Shoqat Bunglawala, head of GSAM’s global portfolio solutions group for EMEA and Asia Pacific Ex-Japan. Last August, the Global Absolute Return fund was added to […]

Large-cap growth alpha thesis: seeking risk-adjusted excess returns

Content supplied by Loomis, Sayles & Company — an affiliate of Natixis Global Asset Management For mutual fund investors and managers of large pensions or endowments, a major challenge is to identify those portfolio managers who are most likely to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns in the future. Understanding how an investment philosophy informs a manager’s decision […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Active vs Passive

Your guide to the GDPR

Money Marketing has teamed up with Taxbriefs to bring you the definitive guide to the EU’s forthcoming General Data Protection Regulation and how it will affect your firm. Get your free briefing with everything you need to know and stay ahead of the game below. Regulation: Do Mifid II and the GDPR have conflicting aims?

3

MPs launch inquiry into pension freedoms

Committee shows particular concern over pension scams The Work and Pensions Select Committee wants evidence on whether there are gaps in the advice and guidance market and if customers are changing their behaviour after getting advice as part of its inquiry into the pension freedoms. The committee announced today it is opening an inquiry into […]

Bellpenny boss: Consolidation is just starting

Consolidation in the advice market is just beginning, but there is still a place for small, well-run advice firms. That is the message from Ascot Lloyd Bellpenny chief executive Nigel Stockton, who predicted more private equity firms will also invest in the market. Speaking at the Money Marketing Interactive conference last week, Stockton said: “My […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Edinburgh and Glasgow - £25,000 to £45,000 depending upon experience

Comments

    Leave a comment