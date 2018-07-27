M&G boss exits in leadership reshuffle ahead of Pru demerger

Money Marketing
M&G Prudential has revealed a raft of leadership changes ahead of its demerger from Prudential.

M&G Prudential was formed in August last year through the merger of asset manager M&G and Prudential’s UK and European life business.

Among the changes announced today are that M&G Investments chief executive Anne Richards will leave the company to head up Fidelity International.

Richards’ resignation from M&G is effective from from 10 August. She will take over as Fidelity International chief executive from December.

Richards says:”This is an exciting opportunity to lead an international company as it moves into the next stage of its growth plans.”

Richards is currently a chair on the FCA practitioner board, and has M&G chief executive since June 2016.

M&G latest firm to move fund assets out of UK

Prudential UK chief executive Clare Bousfield will take on the role of M&G Prudential chief financial officer.

The company also announced M&G Prudential chief executive John Foley will take on additional responsibilities of being chief executive of the “key regulated entities” of M&G and Prudential UK.

Foley says: “These changes simplify the way we make decisions, improve accountability and align management capabilities with M&G Prudential’s future needs as an independent listed business.”

