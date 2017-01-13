M&G launches new absolute return fund

M&G is launching an absolute return fund for its head of retail fixed interest Jim Leaviss.

An additional managed volatility fund will also be launched for multi-asset team fund manager Tristan Hanson.

Leaviss will be joined by deputy Global Corporate Bond fund manager Wolfgang Bauer on the management of the M&G Absolute Return Bond fund, which will target GBP Libor plus 2.5 per cent a year over a three-year period. It will have ongoing charges of 0.86 per cent.

The M&G Global Target Return Fund will target 4 per cent and charges of 0.91 per cent.

M&G chief investment officer for equities, multi-asset and retail fixed interest Graham Mason says: “The current market environment is challenging for cautious and risk-averse investors, as many of the assets that have traditionally generated low-risk returns, today offer extremely low or even negative prospective returns.

“These funds have been launched with these investors in mind and aim to help them navigate a challenging market environment, while seeking reasonable returns, without being exposed to large or frequent fluctuations.”