Money Marketing
View more on these topics

M&G latest firm to move fund assets out of UK

By

M&G Investments is proposing to transfer non-Sterling share classes of 21 of its UK-domiciled Oeic funds to Luxembourg, ahead of Brexit.

The funds will move to equivalent Sicav funds in its Luxembourg range.

M&G says such a move would protect the interests of its customers outside the UK as Brexit negotiations continue.

Subject to regulator and shareholder approval, holders of Euro, Swiss Franc, US Dollar and Singapore Dollar share classes will have their assets transferred to Sicav funds run by the same fund managers as their Oeic equivalents.

Columbia Threadneedle also announced earlier this month its plans to transfer EU customer assets from its UK Oeic range to equivalent funds in its Luxembourg Sicav range.

M&G chief executive Anne Richards says: “The proposals we have announced aim to protect the interests of our non-UK customers by offering continued access to the current range of M&G’s investment strategies, regardless of the final outcome of the negotiations.”

Also this week, Legal and General Investment Management received regulatory approval for its new business unit in Dublin as it plans to shift part of its operations in preparation for Brexit.

Recommended

Technology-People-Moving-Business-Finance-700.jpg
3

Aegon completes move of 400,000 Cofunds’ clients to new platform

Aegon has completed its technology upgrade of Cofunds’ advised customers, moving more than 400,000 clients to a new platform over the weekend. Cofunds investor portfolio service and institutional service upgraded to the new Aegon platform in December and March, respectively. Aegon chief distribution and marketing officer Mark Till says through the three upgrades more than […]

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

Pensions Ombudsman sides with Transact over pension transfer complaint

The Pensions Ombudsman has ruled in favour of Transact in a complaint that saw the platform blamed for pension losses of nearly £150,000. Pensions ombudsman Anthony Arter says the loss to the claimant’s pension fund after being transferred to the Bobins Pension Scheme in early 2008 on the recommendation of the now-defunct Fallon Financial Services, […]

File image of a pension savings pot
3

DB transfers reach 100,000 a year

Around 100,000 people transferred out of their defined benefit pension between 1 April 2017 and 31 March 2018, according to data from The Pensions Regulator. A Freedom of Information Act request published on TPR’s website says DB schemes have reported around 72,700 transfers out during that period. The total value of those transfers was £14.3bn. […]

Rayner Spencer Mills: Why we rate the Artemis US Select Fund

Ken Rayner and Graham O¹Neill from RSM explain why they rate the fund, its investment process and how it can be used in a portfolio The Artemis US Select Fund became a RSM ‘rated’ fund earlier this year. In this video, Ken Rayner and Graham O’Neill explain the fund’s investment approach, why they rate it, […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Pimfa commits to keeping WMA indices

Adviser trade body Pimfa has confirmed it will keep and revamp its indices following speculation they might be scrapped. The new trade body was set up in June last year through the merger of the Wealth Management Association and Apfa. In March 2017, the WMA launched the MSCI WMA Private Investor Index Series, which is […]

Tech-Technology-Computer-Pound-700x450.jpg

Compliance tip: Beware email scams against advice firms

All firms run the risk of being used by criminals for fraudulent activity, so it is vital to remain vigilant. Fraudulent emails are becoming more sophisticated and we recently became aware of a new scam targeted at financial intermediaries. The scam revolves around your client’s email account which has been hacked. You receive a request […]

Standard Life to compensate over botched pension collections

Standard Life must compensate a client for failing to collect regular pension contributions from their bank account. The upheld Financial Ombudsman Service decision says Ms M consolidated her pensions into one scheme with Standard Life in 2015, and drew down 25 per cent of the fund to repay outstanding debts. In order to help replenish […]

Comments

    Leave a comment