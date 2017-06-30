Money Marketing

M&G boss Richards to lead FCA practitioner panel

Anne Richards succeeds HSBC Bank chief executive António Simões as chair

By

M&G chief executive Anne Richards has been appointed chair of the FCA practitioner panel from 1 August 2017.

Richards has been a member of the panel since 2013 and succeeds HSBC Bank chief executive António Simões as chair.

Euroclear UK & Ireland chief executive John Trundle has been appointed chair of the FCA markets practitioner panel, effective from 1 July.

Trundle has been a member of the panel since 2013 and takes over as chair from Goldman Sachs global compliance senior adviser Robert Mass.

FCA chairman John Griffith-Jones says: “Both Anne and John appreciate the important role that the Panels play in ensuring the regulator and financial services industry can have a dialogue that is both constructive and challenging.”

He adds: “I would also like to thank António and Robert for their contribution to the work of the Panels as both members and Chairs.”

The FCA practitioner panels are independent statutory bodies that represent the interests of the financial services industry within the UK’s regulatory framework.

