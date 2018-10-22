M&G begins fund suspensions in Brexit flight from UK

M&G Investments will halt trading on 21 funds as it ploughs ahead with plans to shift £34bn of assets out of the UK amid Brexit concerns.
The suspensions, which will begin midday Thursday and finish on Monday, are the first of four tranches of planned downtime by M&G so as not to suspend all of its funds at once.
The firm has begun telling impacted clients that all the share classes in the funds that are moving to Luxembourg will be affected.
The first tranche includes M&G’s Global Macro Bond, Short Dated Corporate Bond, Japan and Asian funds.
Money Marketing understands that due to the complexity of the move the suspension had to come over a weekend.
M&G first revealed plans to transfer £32bn-worth of UK-domiciled Oeic funds to equivalent Sicav funds in its Luxembourg range in May, saying the move would protect non-UK customers’ interests as Brexit negotiations unfold, ensuring they had access regardless of the outcome.
The next tranche of suspensions should fall in November, followed by another in December, and then finally the £23bn M&G Optimal Income fund will move as part of its own tranche March.
Last August, Prudential said it would be the latest insurance giant to embrace vertical integration by fully merging M&G into its wider UK and Europe business, and has already been building up its financial planning arm, Prudential Financial Planning.
I would like to know, not in particular relation to this story, whether any IFAs, that were keen on leaving, think that the UK would, now, be better off staying in the EU compared to the options of a totally hard brexit or staying in a customs union and/or single market without having any say at the EU table.
I would also like to know whether they think they have any solutions to the Irish border issue, if Britain leaves, or whether they don’t care about the Northern Ireland/Republic of Ireland problem.
Not very scientific, maybe, but might be interesting to get some up to date opinions.
I seem to get daily emails from pro-brexit financial commentators saying Brexit is the best thing that ever happened, yet I then keep reading about the CBI, Rolls Royce, Ford, and more discussing the physical harms of brexit. And now this. How much is coming back the other way in the way of stepped up new investment in our country?
Can I take it you would be leaning towards remaining then Chris?
Not scientific but here we go.
I believe that there is a lot of ‘positioning’ going on by MP’s, Corporates and Barnier. Corporates are using Brexit in order to lay the blame for their inefficiencies and lack of forward thinking somewhere other than senior management.
‘Brussels’ has shown, in its handling of negotiations, that is certainly not a ‘club’ that I would want to belong to. The ‘Irish’ issue will be resolved with technology, the UK will survive all of this and prosper in trading independently with the ROW as well as Europe and I hope that Boris Johnson, Rees Mogg and the rest of their weak willed cronies all end up with egg on their faces for their attempts at ‘bullying’ parliament into their way of thinking. When the Irish people all realist that they are now ‘net contributors’ to Brussels rather than the ‘net receivers’ that they have always been, they will also want ‘out’. I am an ‘Irish immigrant’ from 1950 and the UK Is still easily the best place in the world to live and I can only see it getting better.
I hope that helps in some way.
Interesting view, coming from an Irishman, Ted. It looks as if you would want to leave whatever the deal (or no deal)? I don’t quite understand your dislike of Johnson and Rees Mogg etc. when you seem to be in agreement with them though. Not that I like them one bit. I may have misunderstood you.
Looks like your poll is about 50/50 so far Patrick? I’m agnostic, so can’t really help you either way.
You might as well vote remain in the peoples vote then Simon. You may be agnostic but that could also indicate you are happy to stick with the devil you know!
I was hoping for some honest comments from a few more people though, but thanks for yours.
Ah now we are seeing some results.
According to the Brexiteers everything will be wonderful even if (or especially if) there is no deal. Now we see M&G, JP Morgan, Toyota, Jaguar, BMW and a whole phalanx of others either slowing down or making contingency plans to leave.
We Remainers were accused of Project Fear. I would suggest that the Brexit camp should heed the words of Hector Sants “Be afraid, be very afraid” Your wealth (such as it is) and your standard of living is about to go down the pan. The only waves Britannia will be ruling will be the ripples in your bathwater.
“Interesting view, coming from an Irishman” – that sounds a little patronising Patrick. Regarding your comment about Johnson and Rees-Mogg, it is quite feasible to dislike someone you agree with or like someone with whom you disagree – it’s called taking an adult view. If those people, who voted remain but could not accept the result, had instead spent the last two years constructively engaged rather than trying to undermine the decision then we could have been in a very different position right now. You might want to take a look at a book by R Eatwell & M Goodwin when it comes out later this month titled ‘National Populism, the Revolt Against Liberal Democracy’ to understand the essential greyness of the voter mindset! PS I agree with Ted, as an example I believe BMW announced a one moth shut down ‘because of Brexit’, a contact in the car industry told me that they were going to do this anyway to retool their assembly line for a new model! What! A ‘big’ business trying to tilt the playing field in their favour, who would ever have believed it?!
I think that those keen on leaving fully understood that in the short term – definitely, and in the long term possibly, the UK would be financially worse off.
As for Ireland the UK has long maintained an open border with Ireland, and on that basis there is no “problem” to solve. It is the EU that is adamant that their members cannot share an open border with a non-EU country. They appear willing (even eager) to put peace in Ireland at risk over this problem of their own invention.
A good example of the ethics that made people willing to pay a price to leave.