Money Marketing
View more on these topics

M&G shuffles fund heads after UK Select manager exit

By

Spring Statement Uk piggy bankM&G has appointed co-deputy manager of its UK Select fund Rory Alexander as fund manager following the departure of incumbent manager Sam Ford.

Alexander takes over responsibility of the £567.9m portfolio with immediate effect.

M&G head of equities Anton Oliver says: “Rory has proven his ability as an astute investor for a fund that has a similar approach to the M&G UK Select fund.

“This is an opportunity for us to promote a young talent who I am confident will continue to provide excellent investment performance for our customers.”

The fund aims to provide a combination of income and capital growth that is higher than the FTSE All-Share Index over any five-year period.

The investment approach and management style also remain consistent under the fund’s aims.

M&G begins fund suspensions in Brexit flight from UK

Ford departs after a five-year stint at the head of the fund and will relocate to his native Scotland for a new role in Edinburgh outside M&G.

Oliver says: “We would like to thank Sam for his unfailing commitment to our customers over the last five years.”

Recommended

Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

Aberdeen Standard manager leaves for new role at Janus Henderson  

Janus Henderson Investors has appointed Alex Barr to join its UK multi-asset and alternatives team in London where he will be a senior portfolio manager. He starts in July 2019 and joins from Aberdeen Standard Investments, where he was global head of private markets and real estate investment oversight. Barr has 26 years of experience […]

The art of designing multi asset portfolios

As pensions freedom begins to embed, advisers may be finding that a growing proportion of clients are looking to use drawdown as the primary source of income in retirement. Established investment solutions and processes, designed originally for accumulation, now need to be adapted to cater for and align with the cashflow requirements of clients in […]
15

Steve Bee: Will we ever have a state pension system to be proud of?

Half a million UK citizens living abroad in their retirement have had to suffer having their state pension entitlements frozen at the level they were at when they first moved away. This is not because they decided to retire abroad but rather because they chose to retire to countries that have no “reciprocal agreements” with […]
7

Do the rules on investment marketing need a rewrite?

The demise of London Capital & Finance has raised fears over FCA-regulated firms offering unregulated products The way in which unregulated investments are promoted was thrust into the spotlight again earlier this year after the FCA told mini-bond provider London Capital & Finance to take down its marketing over claims it was misleading. This led […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Hawksmoor appoints Polar co-founder as non-exec

Discretionary manager Hawksmoor Investment Management has appointed Polar Capital co-founder Brian Ashford-Russell as a non-executive director. Ashford-Russell managed the Polar Capital Technology Trust, having previosuly been head of the technology team at Henderson Global Investors. The move marks the latest change at the top of Hawksmoor, which offers both DFM services and model portfolios for […]

Business confidence stays weak on Brexit stalemate

Confidence levels among British businesses remain weak as talk to break the Brexit deadlock continue. Latest survey data also indicates that stockpiling could have inflated economic growth figures ahead of Britain’s departure from the EU as businesses take early precautions. The Times quotes the latest corporate confidence reading from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in […]

People understand social care is important to IHT plans

Nearly three-quarters of people believe it is important to plan for their long-term care when considering their later life finances, according to research commissioned by Quilter. The wealth manager commissioned research agency The Big Window to do a nationally representative survey of over 2,000 UK adults from December 2018 to January 2019. Social care has […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com