Merian investment trust looks to raise another £50m

By

Merian Chrysalis, the investment trust run by Merian Global Investors, has announced it will look to raise another £50m under a new share placing programme to fund further investments.

The company began trading on the London Stock Exchange five months ago after raising £100m from institutional and private investors.

There is now a “near-term pipeline” of investments Merian is looking to capitalise on, its announcement this morning reads/

The company says it has entered discussions with eight portfolio companies operating across various industry sectors including fintech and software.

The proposed placing will take place through the company’s two brokers and will open today, closing on 15 April.

Merian Global Investors was span out of Old Mutual Global Investors through a managment buy out led by former chief executive Richard Buxton last year.

The Chrysalis trust has already made a number of investments, including taking a £19m stake in challenger bank Starling Bank last month.

A £22m investment has been placed behind money transfer service, TransferWise, with other major stakes placed with eccomerce business The Hut Group and online travel company Secret Escapes.

Richard Buxton stepped down from the chief executive role at the group in January, but continues to hold the position of head of UK equities at Merian.

