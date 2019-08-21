Meet the Manager: LGIM’s Justin Onuekwusi

Justin Onuekwusi

Solving risk management problems might not sound like the most natural career path for an avid football fan and Manchester United supporter.

But that’s exactly where head of retail multi-asset funds at Legal and General Investment Management Justin Onuekwusi ended up in his first foray into the financial services profession, after he was encouraged by his A-level teacher to do well in maths so he could become an actuary.

“Wow, what is an actuary?” he recalls asking. “Well, you can use your maths, but also it is highest paid profession in the world. Maths and money? That sounds quite good combination, right?”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the love affair didn’t last long.

“It wasn’t the highest paid profession in the world; I don’t know where he got that from,” laughs Onuekwusi looking back at the decision.

For a start Onuekwusi says he found the pensions world very slow-moving.

“When I got into the actuary profession, I hated it.

“I am very impatient person – in terms of day to day work in the office, I need something that is more faster paced,” he says, but quickly qualifies the statement.

“Actually, my investment approach is quite patient, which is a bit contradictory, but day to day, relationships and pension consulting is quite static – to do evaluations takes months and months and months , and I just find it very boring.”

In search of a more exciting daily routine, Onuekwusi moved to an investment analyst position, which he quickly found perhaps too face-paced, as he was being sent to clients alone after just two years.

He felt that there may be serious gaps in his knowledge, and in order to address them, he decided to focus on research side, moving to Merrill Lynch to do so.

There, he spent time focusing on fund manager research, trying to understand their psyché – something, that he says reaps rewards at his current role at LGIM.

Now, Onuekwusi says he spends a lot of time understanding the needs of his clients – financial advisers – and is looking to absorb more of the financial adviser universe.

He says: “One thing that I am not into is to get significant assets under management. I am not interested in launching lots and lots of new funds either.”

According to Onuekwusi, it is “harder and harder” for advisers to build their own investment proposition.

He reasons: “At the LGIM, the asset allocation team that I sit in has 34 investment professionals, all focused on asset allocation – we have economists who predict what happens to growth, inflation, and interest rates. The baton is then passed to strategists, who say how these macro-economic variables impact asset classes – equities, bonds, currencies, and we then package this views, so in the portfolio it makes sense.”

Onuekwusi is a firm believer in bottom-down approach: “We think that asset allocation drives risk, rather than picking the best stock in certain asset class. I fundamentally believe that; I think all the evidence shows that that’s the case.

“I you’re going to design solutions for the end client, you needs o be in control of the risk and being in control of asset allocation means that we are in control of that risk.”

Rival factions and the road forward

Onuekwusi sees two major camps in the current multi-asset space.

He says: “There are traditional multi-asset funds, the old multi-asset funds, which have been going for years. These multi-asset funds, denominated in the UK, will typically have a large weighting in the UK equities. It’s been going down, but they have the UK-bias.

“Then you have new kids on the block, that have been coming more recently, that are trying to be more global. So what they typically do is they follow the MSCI global equity benchmark. The problem with typical equity benchmarks is that they have another bias – US bias. The US tends to be north of 60 per cent of a global equity benchmark.

“This is a problem, right? We know that the top stocks in the UK make up round third of the overall benchmark.

“So if you invest with a structural UK bias, you put a lot of risk in those top ten big stocks, but it is very similar on the US side. We know just how much Apple, Alphabet and Facebook have grown. We know that tech stocks have driven the US market, so in the first six months, 90 per cent of overall return of first 100 stocks were driven by those five tech stocks. That’s craziness, right? People are thinking they’re being diversified, but if you have these biases, you’re taking a lot of stock-specific risks.

“We think that the market will continue to get more volatile, so we try to spread the risk over the UK, US, Japan, and emerging markets in order to reduce the risk.”

Onuekwusi recognizes this may come with its own drawbacks.

He says: “It means that when the tech stocks rally, we lose out, but we are just not willing to take that much risk.”

When it comes to a common problem in emerging markets – the viability of research and data – Onuekwusi says his team tackles this by having two emerging market economists travel to particular regions for on-the-ground research, and by also using external data, as it would be more difficult for internal interests within countries to manipulate the numbers.

The biggest challenge of the sector is however, according to Onuekwusi, is pooling emerging markets together.

Onuekwusi says: “We talk about China and Brazil and Eastern Europe, but clearly those have different business cycles. A business cycle in Latin America is very different from business cycle in China, which is very different from business cycle in Eastern Europe. Digging deeper, a business cycle in Brazil is different from a business cycle in Venezuela.

“So what we have been doing is shrinking emerging market exposure and taking settler positions.”

Taking your time

These decisions sit within a one to five year view the funds take.

Onuekwusi says: “This means that, if there’s an election in Brazil, what I am not trying to do is to get a basis point here or there. What I am trying to do is to say: if it’s an election in Brazil today, what will be the impact in one to five years’ time, that’s what I’m trying to focus on in the portfolio.

“What is driving the medium-term view at the moment? One of the things that we focus on is asset valuations. Sometimes you have to be patient, and you have to focus on cheap asset classes

“There is one asset class that is looking very attractive that stands out at the moment: emerging market debt, hard currency debt.

“Because if you look at hard currency, you have to look at emerging market debt versus other dollar debts, so you have US government bonds, US corporate bonds, US high yield, and if you look at emerging market hard currency debt compared with those other asset classes, it looks attractive on a valuation basis.

“So we are reducing our dollar debt in those three areas, and passing it into emerging market debt, because we think it looks attractive from valuation basis, and actually you’re not taking that much risk compared to particularly US high yield.”