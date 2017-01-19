May’s Brexit speech prompts banks to reveal EU plans

UBS, HSBC and JPMorgan have confirmed they are planning to move thousands of jobs out of London now that they have a clearer idea of the Prime Minister’s Brexit strategy.

The comments came at Davos where Theresa May is due to address business leaders this morning.

UBS chairman Axel Weber says around a fifth of the Swiss bank’s UK-based staff would be impacted by Brexit relocations, the Financial Times reports.

At JPMorgan the number was higher with JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon telling Bloomberg that “it looks like there will be more job movement than we hoped for”. More than 4,000 of the firm’s 16,000 staff based in the UK could be impacted.

HSBC says 1,000 staff in investment banking will move to Paris.

The executives also spoke of the cost of Brexit to their UK operations. HSBC chief executive Stuart Gulliver told Bloomberg it would hit around a fifth of the unit’s revenues in the UK, while a US banker told the Financial Times that preparing for a “hard Brexit” would cost hundreds of millions of pounds.

Media reports have also suggested that Goldman Sachs plans to halve its UK operations, sending 3,000 staff to Frankfurt, France and Spain, as well as New York. The bank, however, says it has “not taken any decisions as to what our eventual response will be”.

May is set to have a private meeting with a select group of banking executives, including Dimon, while at Davos.