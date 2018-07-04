Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Mattioli Woods to withdraw from DB transfer market

By

National IFA Mattioli Woods has pulled out of the defined benefit transfer market following a review.

In a trading update, the wealth manager says that following a review it has decided to withdraw from the DB transfer market due to rising costs and increasing regulation.

The update says: “Following consideration of the increasing costs of professional indemnity insurance, additional regulatory controls and the resources we would have to dedicate to a relatively small part of our business we have decided to withdraw from this market and look to vary our permissions with the FCA accordingly.”

The firm says pension transfer advice to individuals with safeguarded benefits contributed approximately 1.6 per cent of direct revenues for the year.

The group does not expect financial performance to be affected by the decision.

The move comes a month after the firm stopped giving DB transfer advice and said was undertaking a review of the service.

Ahead of its final results for the year ending 31 May, the group says revenues grew by 15 per cent. The firm now has assets under management of £2.3bn.

Assets in its discretionary portfolio management service increased from £1.1bn to £1.3bn.

Chief Executive Ian Mattioli says acquisitions remain a “core part” of the firm’s growth strategy.

He says: “We continue to review a diverse pipeline of potential acquisition opportunities and believe further consolidation within our core markets remains likely.

“Our strong balance sheet gives us the flexibility to make further value-enhancing acquisitions.”

Recommended

Lesley Titcombe
24

Regulator asks advisers for help on DB transfer charging

The Pensions Regulator wants advisers to suggest ways to charge for defined benefit transfer advice on pots that are just over the £30,000 advice threshold. Speaking at the Investment Association Annual Policy conference, TPR chief executive Lesley Titcomb discussed the need for more cost-effective financial advice, particularly when it comes to DB transfers. Henry Tapper: […]

Tapper-Henry-First Actuarial-2013
16

Henry Tapper: ‘We’ve really made a mess of DB transfers’

First Actuarial director and British Steel campaigner Henry Tapper has criticised the role of unregulated introducers in encouraging unsuitable defined benefit transfers out of the scheme. Tapper has been heavily involved with Operation Chive, the pro-bono adviser-led initiative to give help and guidance to steelworkers after the British Steel Pension Scheme’s collapse left them vulnerable […]

Hourglass-Deadline-Time-Clock-700.jpg
3

Treasury delays cold-call ban to autumn

The Treasury has confirmed further delay to the pensions cold-calling ban due to ‘technicalities.’ The end of June deadline has been missed as the Treasury confirms regulations around the ban will not be laid before parliament until autumn. A Treasury spokesman says: “Following debates in parliament, and having considered evidence from the industry, we will launch […]

Argentina & the IMF

Thomas Smith, Co-Head of Emerging Market Equities, Neptune An interview with Reza Moghadam, who spent more than twenty years at the IMF, where he shares his views on Argentina’s negotiations with the IMF… https://www.realworldinvestors.com/Posts/Team-Talk/2407 Investment risksThe value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA removes permissions for adviser and two firms over unpaid fees

Two advice firms and one individual adviser have lost their FCA permissions for failing to pay regulatory fees. According to final notices from the FCA, Michelle Singlehurst, Hale Financial Services and Independent Portfolio Managers ceased to be authorised on 21 June. Singlehurst failed to pay £2,523 comprising of regulatory fees and levies worth £2,023 and £500 […]

Light-bulb-innovation-idea-700x450.jpg
1

New FCA directory to make advisers’ histories searchable

Advisers will be included in a new directory proposed by the FCA aimed at helping consumers and other firms check the status and history of people working in financial services. The directory would include people who hold “senior manager” roles that, under the new Senior Managers Regime, would need FCA approval and also people whose […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com