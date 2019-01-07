Mattioli Woods rethinks acquisition plans

Money Marketing
The wealth manager and employee benefits business Mattioli Woods has shied away from its intention to buy the remaining stake in boutique asset manager, Amati Global Investors.

Mattioli Woods reports total client assets of £8.8bn in a trading statement ahead of the company’s results for the six months to 30 November 2018.

Gross discretionary assets under management as of 30 November amounted to £2.4bn, and the bespoke investment service has seen aggregate net inflows of more than £140m.

“Optimal structure”

The company says that the, “recent acquisitions [are] performing and integrating well.”

Commenting on the results, Mattioli Wood’s chief executive Ian Mattioli reiterates the 2018 acquisition of a West Midlands advice firm, Broughtons Financial Planning, and buying a 49 per cent stake in boutique asset manager Amati Global Investors in February 2017 has driven the firm’s profits.

However, Mattioli goes on to say the group changed its intention to buy the remaining 51 per cent of Amati for £750,000 and will keep the status quo of the arrangement.

Mattioli says: “Given the success of the current arrangement, I believe the group retaining a minority interest in the joint venture offers the optimal structure for all its stakeholders.”

The chief executive comments the sustainable growth the company saw, was despite a “lower level of client activity over the last six months due to generally poor investment sentiment and prolonged uncertainty over Brexit.”

