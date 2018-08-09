Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Mattioli Woods buys Midlands firm for £4m

By

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpgNational IFA Mattioli Woods has bought West Midlands advice firm Broughtons Financial Planning for up to £4m.

Broughtons has 250 clients and more than £120m assets under advice.

In the year ended 31 July Broughtons reported profit before tax of £620,000 on revenue of £990,000. Its net assets at that date were £560,000.

Mattioli Woods will pay £2.7m initially with £1.3m to be paid in the two years after the deal completes, subject to financial targets being met.

Mattioli Woods to withdraw from DB transfer market

The Broughtons management team will stay with Mattioli Woods after the acquisition.

Mattioli Woods chief executive Ian Mattioli says: “The combined business gives us all opportunities to grow and develop the client offering and we welcome Gary and his team. Long-term stability and sustainability is key to growing a modern financial services group and we will all continue to strive to achieve this.”

Broughtons managing director Gary Bond says: “From our initial discussions with Mattioli Woods it was clear that we shared the same values and business culture.”

Recommended

Aviva-signage-building-2013-700.jpg
2

Aviva and tech provider take joint responsibility for platform errors

Aviva is telling platform users that third party technology provider FNZ is jointly responsible for fixing errors experienced because of its replatforming project in January. Aviva moved assets on its platform from Bravura technology to FNZ six months ago but the project has been beset with issues, including advisers and clients not receiving payments, trades […]
14

Nic Cicutti: The flaw in VouchedFor

It was interesting to see its chief executive criticise the regulator when there is still such room for improvement at his own company How do you find a good adviser? I found myself asking this last week, after reading an article in Money Marketing about VouchedFor chief executive Adam Price, who criticised a proposed FCA […]

Guarantees in the retirement income market

Lorna Blyth, Royal London  Do guarantees benefit customers and, if so, when? To answer this conundrum we commissioned Millimans, a global actuarial consulting firm, to conduct an independent review of the UK retirement income market and whether guarantees really do offer customers better value for money. The brief The study was one of the most comprehensive undertaken […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Parliament-London-UK-Night-700x450.jpg

Pensions dashboard petition victim of ‘minister bureaucracy’ over lack of govt debate

Provider Aegon has called out the government’s lack of recognition for an independent petition against proposed plans to shelve the pensions dashboard that collected 130,000 signatures in three weeks. Pensions head Kate Smith says the government’s insistence of the use of its official petition service “smacks of minister bureaucracy” and is blocking the 38degrees petition from […]

Malcolm_Kerr_EY

Malcolm Kerr: Do the risks outweigh the benefits for the modern adviser?

I was never a big fan of the business plan process when I worked in the industry. Each year, it became more complicated and meaningless. Bottom-up numbers painstakingly developed through God knows how many boring internal meetings were then “calibrated” at group level. Inevitably, our projected revenues were increased and expenses reduced. Basically, our work […]

FCA office
1

FCA cancels permissions for three advice firms

The regulator has cancelled the 4A permissions of three advice firms who failed to pay expected fees and levies. In separate final notices, the FCA found Stockport-based Thinking: Health & Income, Tetbury-based Paul Hammond trading as Asset Trust Group, and London firm Armstrong Investment Managers failed to meet suitability threshold conditions. The regulator says all three […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com