Mattioli Woods acquires boutique asset manager

National IFA Mattioli Woods has bought a 49 per cent stake in boutique asset manager Amati Global Investors for £3.33m, with an option to buy the remaining stake.

Mattioli’s interim results today reveal the purchase of small and mid-cap company specialist Amati, which was founded in 2010 by Paul Jourdan and Douglas Lawson and has £120m assets under management.

Its products include the Amati UK Smaller Companies Fund, as well as several VCT funds and an AIM IHT portfolio service.

In 2016 the business produced profits of £490,000 on revenues of £1.8m.

The option agreement would allow Mattioli to acquire the remaining 51 per cent of the business from Amati Global Investors in the two years commencing 6 February 2019 for a mixture of cash and ordinary shares.