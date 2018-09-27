Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Phil Wickenden: Doing the maths on the future of IHT

By

Phil WickendenThe Chancellor has indicated that IHT needs simplifying but what would this mean for tax planning?

There are plenty of things in this world that people don’t understand because, hey, the world is a confusing place. But we can always take solace in the fact that there are some really simple concepts and ideas out there that we can all understand. However, as is often the way with the ol’ life, when you start to look closely at some of those concepts, you realise that you’ve opened a giant can of worms.

The equation 1+1=2 is probably the very first bit of maths most of us learned. If you have one Pokémon, and somebody gives you another, you have two Pokémon. Which is why it’s stunning that the proof for 1+1=2 is well over 300 pages long and it wasn’t conclusively proven until the 20th century!

IHT and estate planning is a touch more complex than 1+1 (though not as confusing as Pokémon). In January, having collected his 39th Pokemon, a request was made by the Chancellor of The Exchequer to simplify the tax. Inheritances for 2015/16 equated to £127bn but the effective rate of IHT on that was just 4 per cent, so it is unsurprising that interest has been piqued.

Phil Wickenden: Complex IHT regime offers opportunity

At the more radical end of the spectrum, some think-tanks have called for a donee-based tax and the removal/reduction of many exemptions as part of the solution to what is seen as unjustifiable disparity in wealth driven by relatively undiminished wealth transfer down the generations … money goes to money.

The fear from some planning and specialist provider enclaves is that moving to (as mooted by some) a lifetime receipt-based system could signal the end to both the seven-year cumulative gifting rule and the normal expenditure out of income exemption, thus removing many of the tax planning opportunities currently available.

Old Mutual Wealth calls for IHT nil-rate band rethink in Treasury open letter

Of particular concern are the potential changes that could come around for business relief (formerly BPR). Reliefs currently cost the Treasury £1.22bn and the Resolution Foundation wants to see if the current rules create any distortions that redirect tax payers’ investments and transactions. There is seeming interest to remove any predominantly tax-driven motivation for owning the assets.

To this end there are suggestions – and they are just that at this stage – to:

1) cap the relief,

2) increase the minimum ownership period and

3) limit the relief to “real” farmers and business owners

It may be that only some or even none of these recommendations are taken up. Let’s not forget that the appetite, and resource, for major reform is low while the uncertainties surrounding Brexit loom large.

MM_p44_Chart

Phil Wickenden is managing director at Cicero Research

Recommended

Financial education cover.jpg

Quilter to offer Level 6 qualification through adviser school

Quilter Financial Adviser School will now offer the Level 6 Advanced Diploma of Financial Planning as part of new offerings announced as it rebrands. Formerly called the Financial Adviser School, QFAS will offer the Level 6 qualification to the whole of market. The first cohort for the Level 6 programme began last week and includes […]

tracker funds
16

Preparing for an all-passive world

Despite being around since the 1970s, index tracker funds did not have much love from investors until a decade ago, when Lehman Brothers crashed along with many people’s faith in financiers. The popularity of passive funds grew steadily and they went from a negligible market share at the beginning of the millennium to making up […]

protect

Preparing for the journey ahead

Simon Halifax – Senior Marketing Consultant  Life’s unpredictable as no one really knows what the future will hold. The reality is that there’s likely to be a few surprises or bumps in the road along the way on our journey of life These ‘bumps’ aren’t usually positive, so we try not to think about them and […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
1

Impact investors could find sustainable development goals are a damp squib

Ahead of Good Money Week, new ways to approach sustainable investing are on many people’s radars The Sustainable Development Goals, unveiled by the United Nations in 2015, have become the de facto benchmark for measuring the sustainability and societal impact of investment portfolios. The 17 Global Goals, which aim to transform our world by 2030, […]

FCA fines broker firm £409k over trade surveillance system

A London-based broking and investment firm has been handed a fine by the FCA for its failure to update its risk surveillance systems following a business model change. Linear Investments’ trading is primarily conducted via electronic Direct Market Access. The firm saw increased trading volume following a business model change prior to November 2014. The […]

Tilney raids Brown Shipley for trio of hires

Tilney is set to double the size of the discretionary investment management team in its Manchester office with three new hires. Tilney’s new Manchester hires are Andrew Ramsden, Ben Griffiths and Danielle Bamber, each of whom joins from private bank Brown Shipley. They will complement a thirteen-strong team of financial planning professionals in Manchester. Andrew […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com