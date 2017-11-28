MAS improves signposting to pension specialists with TPAS webchat deal

MAS chief exec Charles Counsell

The Money Advice Service and The Pensions Advisory Service are attempting to make sure guidance users are directed to the right service through a new webchat platform.

TPAS workers need pensions experience to offer guidance through the service, where MAS has historically dealt with wider financial issues including debt advice.

Callers to the telephone helplines of both organisations have had a combined service to direct their query to the right operator since January last year. This has now been extended to cooperate on signposting during live webchat services.

MAS, TPAS and Pension Wise are set to be merged by the Government into a single guidance body late next year.

MAS chief executive Charles Counsell says: “t’s important for customers to get the specialist guidance they need and we’re really delighted that we are now able to directly transfer our web based customers to TPAS when those customers have questions related to pensions. TPAS and MAS will look for further ways to improve our services and in due course we are looking forward to joining up our customer journey completely in the new Single Financial Guidance Body.”