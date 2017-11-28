Money Marketing

View more on these topics

MAS improves signposting to pension specialists with TPAS webchat deal

By
Charles Counsell 700 x 450
MAS chief exec Charles Counsell

The Money Advice Service and The Pensions Advisory Service are attempting to make sure guidance users are directed to the right service through a new webchat platform.

TPAS workers need pensions experience to offer guidance through the service, where MAS has historically dealt with wider financial issues including debt advice.

Callers to the telephone helplines of both organisations have had a combined service to direct their query to the right operator since January last year. This has now been extended to cooperate on signposting during live webchat services.

MAS, TPAS and Pension Wise are set to be merged by the Government into a single guidance body late next year.

Will the Govt’s new guidance body live up to its promise?

MAS chief executive Charles Counsell says: “t’s important for customers to get the specialist guidance they need and we’re really delighted that we are now able to directly transfer our web based customers to TPAS when those customers have questions related to pensions. TPAS and MAS will look for further ways to improve our services and in due course we are looking forward to joining up our customer journey completely in the new Single Financial Guidance Body.”

Recommended

8

False qualifications on adviser directories exposed again

Two thirds of financial advisers could be misleading the public over their qualifications on online directories such as Unbiased and the Money Advice Service, an investigation has found. Research by Which? found that across 43 firms on Unbiased, over 63 per cent of these didn’t have advisers holding the relevant qualifications from the Chartered Institute […]

How can I help develop my professional connections?

Graeme Ballantyne, business consultancy manager, looks at how you can maximise the opportunities through your professional connections As we move through the summer months it’s perhaps a good time to pause and reflect on whether the plans you’ve made for your business are bearing fruit. One area we at PruConsulting know many advisers have been […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

1

Sterling soars on Brexit breakthrough

The pound was up in early morning trading on news the UK has reached an agreement with the EU on the Brexit bill, paving the way for trade talks to proceed next month. The Brexit ‘divorce bill’ will reportedly amount to between €45bn and €55bn, the Telegraph reports. Sterling soared to a two-month high, up 0.6 per […]

Fixed-Income-Portfolio-Coins-Pounds-Growth-700x450.jpg

FCA probes four top fund firms over competition breaches

The FCA is investigating four asset management firms over allegations they have broken competition law in the first case of its kind. Artemis Investment Management, Hargreave Hale, Newton Investment Management and River & Mercantile Asset Management are said to have shared information relating to one or two IPOs and one placing, shortly before the share […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment