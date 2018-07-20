Money Marketing
View more on these topics

MAS adviser directory passes 7,000 users

By

Network UK mapThe Money Advice Service’s Retirement Adviser Directory now has more than 7,000 advisers listed, the guidance body has revealed.

A total of 3,719 firms are now part of the directory, MAS says in its final annual report before merging with The Pensions Advisory Service and Pension Wise later this year to create a new single financial guidance body.

In 2017/18, just over 91,000 unique users searched for an adviser using the tool, with around a quarter moving through to an advice firm’s website of telephone details.

The MAS directory is intended to be limited to regulated advisers who specialise in retirement planning.

MAS says: “Specialist advice is particularly important at this life stage. Pensions often represent a significant proportion of an individual’s overall assets, and the decisions made at this time can have long-lasting consequences.”

What hope for the single public financial guidance body?

The directory includes details on minimum pot sizes and the cost of initial meetings, but came under fire along with services like Unbiased and VouchedFor last year for failing to verify some firms that reported qualifications they did not have.

What will happen to the MAS directory under the single guidance body is still unclear, however. There are still a number of other unsolved issues, including what the new body will be called, where its funding will come from, and whether staff will require any qualification or experience levels to join.

The leadership team has begun to take place, with former FSA chief Hector Sants confirmed as chair and chair of Thurrock University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust John Govett appointed as chief executive.

Recommended
10

Paul Beasley: Campaigning for more regulation must stop

The boss of Richmond House Wealth Management responds to Money Marketing columnist Paul Lewis’s latest article that questioned the effect of pension freedoms I am in the majority of advisers in that I am still, just, in my 50s. I therefore grew up with the Man from the Pru calling monthly to collect premiums, got […]

Govt names new guidance body chief

The chair of Thurrock University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, John Govett, has been appointed as the first chief executive of the government’s new single finance guidance body. The Department for Work and Pensions says Govett will assume the post in October for a term of four and a half years. The new guidance body brings […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg

Pay for top pensions regulator and ombudsman staff revealed

The annual accounts of the Pensions Regulator and The Pensions Ombudsman have revealed salary levels for top staff. Outgoing TPR chief executive Lesley Titcomb’s salary was between £220,000 and £225,000 for 2017/18, with a bonus payment of between £15,000 and £20,000 on top of that. Both amounts were unchanged from 2016/17, and the chief executive’s […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Adviser trade body calls on govt to save pension dashboard

Adviser trade body Pimfa has called on the government to go forward with the pensions dashboard as rumours swirl that ministers are considering abandoning the idea. Pimfa’s call comes after reports claim work and pensions secretary Esther McVey believes that the pensions dashboard would be a distraction to rolling out universal credit and so should […]

Is a fund better off with a sole manager or a team?

The year so far has been full of manager and senior staff moves. Earlier this month, eight senior staff at Standard Life Aberdeen left to go to Aviva Investors, to join former Standard Life Investments equities head David Cumming. With moves like this in mind, is a management team or sole manager the better choice? […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Alan Lakey 20th July 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Is it only pensions that consumers require advice on?

    How about protection, where many advisers still point at the cheapest plan and recommend it as if hours of work has gone into the exercise.

    How about critical illness and income protection where the range of options and minute but important differences between the plans often determine whether or not a claim is paid?

    Good to see money being spent wisely!

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com