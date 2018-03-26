Martin Lewis’s website latest to be targeted by copycat scammers

The FCA has warned consumers about a copycat firm posing as consumer champion Martin Lewis’s website Money Saving Expert.

In addition to using the name and regulator reference number for the site, the FCA says the fraudster is using its contact numbers and address details.

The FCA says there is an increasing amount of fraudulent ‘clone firms’ using the details of authorised companies through cold-calling.

The FCA says: “We strongly advise you to only deal with financial firms that are authorised by us, and check the Financial Services Register to ensure they are. It has information on firms and individuals that are, or have been, regulated by us.”

The warning from the regulator is one of several in recent months, with Vanguard also targeted by scammers in early January, followed by UBS Private Wealth.