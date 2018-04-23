Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Martin Lewis sues Facebook over scam adverts

By

Lewis-Martin-2012-700x450.jpgConsumer champion Martin Lewis has today issued High Court proceedings against Facebook over scam adverts published on the site that use his name, picture or reputation.

Lewis, who is the face of website Money Saving Expert, is bringing a lawsuit against the social media juggernaut for defamation seeking exemplary damages.

Lewis says any money paid out to him will be donated to anti-scam charities.

A statement on Money Saving Expert says Facebook has published more than 50 fake “Martin Lewis adverts” in the past year.

Martin Lewis’s website latest to be targeted by copycat scammers

Several of the advertss are fronts for binary trading firms based outside the European Union.

Lewis says: “Enough is enough. I’ve been fighting for over a year to stop Facebook letting scammers use my name and face to rip off vulnerable people – yet it continues. I feel sick each time I hear of another victim being conned because of trust they wrongly thought they were placing in me. One lady had over £100,000 taken from her.”

Martin Lewis wins claim against PPI chaser that used his image

He adds: “I don’t do adverts. I’ve told Facebook that. Any advert with my picture or name in is without my permission. I’ve asked it not to publish them, or at least to check their legitimacy with me before publishing. This shouldn’t be difficult – after all, it’s a leader in face and text recognition. Yet it simply continues to repeatedly publish these adverts and then relies on me to report them, once the damage has been done.”

Solicitor Mark Lewis from law firm Seddons is leading the case.

Recommended

FCA warns copycat scammers are cashing in on structured product provider failure

The FCA has warned investors that copycat scammers are claiming to represent the custodian of a failed structured product provider to cheat people out money. Reyker Securities took on custody and administration responsibilities after Merchant Capital, the structured products arm of Merchant House Group, went into administration in January 2013, leaving £400m in structured product plans in […]

FCA logo new 3 620x430

Property investment firm targeted in latest clone scam

The FCA is warning consumers to be wary of fraudsters who have cloned property investment firm Castlebrook Properties Ltd. The legitimate firm has been copied by scammers using the same name. The fake firm also sells a ‘Castlebrook Properties HMO Properties Bond’. The real firm is based in Old Broad Street, London. The fake firm has […]

Warning-Sign-Danger-Warn-700x450.jpg

Lib Dems call for national campaign to fight ‘shocking’ pension scams

The Government must start a national information campaign to highlight the dangers of pension scammers according to MP Stephen Lloyd. The Liberal Democrat spokesman for works and pensions has issued the call on the back of research from Retirement Advantage which found around one in seven people over the age of 50 with a defined contribution […]

Oil industry: only the fittest will survive

The actions of OPEC have forced the oil supply to fall and producers to cut costs and rationalise, says Richard Hulf In an interview with journalist Alexis Xydias, Richard Hulf, manager of the Artemis Global Energy Fund, explains the impact of the fall in the oil price on energy companies. Alexis also quizzes Richard on […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Kim North grey
6

Kim North: Why is advice still such a no woman’s land?

I always try to check my Twitter feed over breakfast. Recently, a tweet from IFA Philippa Gee caught my eye. She had taken her time to attend an investment conference and found she was the only woman there. Comments followed that this occurrence is far too common. According to Unbiased, just 13 per cent of […]

Comments

    Leave a comment