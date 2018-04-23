Martin Lewis sues Facebook over scam adverts

Consumer champion Martin Lewis has today issued High Court proceedings against Facebook over scam adverts published on the site that use his name, picture or reputation.

Lewis, who is the face of website Money Saving Expert, is bringing a lawsuit against the social media juggernaut for defamation seeking exemplary damages.

Lewis says any money paid out to him will be donated to anti-scam charities.

A statement on Money Saving Expert says Facebook has published more than 50 fake “Martin Lewis adverts” in the past year.

Several of the advertss are fronts for binary trading firms based outside the European Union.

Lewis says: “Enough is enough. I’ve been fighting for over a year to stop Facebook letting scammers use my name and face to rip off vulnerable people – yet it continues. I feel sick each time I hear of another victim being conned because of trust they wrongly thought they were placing in me. One lady had over £100,000 taken from her.”

He adds: “I don’t do adverts. I’ve told Facebook that. Any advert with my picture or name in is without my permission. I’ve asked it not to publish them, or at least to check their legitimacy with me before publishing. This shouldn’t be difficult – after all, it’s a leader in face and text recognition. Yet it simply continues to repeatedly publish these adverts and then relies on me to report them, once the damage has been done.”

Solicitor Mark Lewis from law firm Seddons is leading the case.