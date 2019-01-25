Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Martin Bamford: Why a client’s age can be just a number

By

Around this time last year, I delivered a presentation to a group of clients on longevity. Drawing on one of my favourite tales of old age, I talked about the incredible Jeanne Calment, holder of the longest confirmed human lifespan on record.

At 122 years, 164 days old, Madame Calment had an exceptional life story, with a couple of relevant lessons for financial planning.

Firstly, she lived life to the full, debunking stereotypes of a traditional retirement. She lived independently until 110 years old, when she moved to a nursing home after starting a small fire in her house in a cooking accident.

Secondly, she struck a deal with her lawyer for a contingency contract to sell her apartment.

The deal meant that her lawyer, André-François Raffray, would pay her 2,500 francs a month for the rest of her life.

Raffray signed the contingent contract when Calment was 90 years old, not expecting his tenant to live for a further 32 years, but also outlive him by two. Her comment on the situation? “In life, one sometimes makes bad deals.”

In recent months, some doubt has been raised over the legitimacy of Calment. There have been allegations she may have died at a younger age, only for her identity to be assumed by her daughter, no doubt to continue claiming the monthly income from the poor lawyer. If proven, there is probably a financial planning lesson there too.

We recently shared a collective laugh at the case of 69-year-old Emile Ratelband in the Netherlands, who failed to convince a court to legally reduce his age. Ratelband wanted to be legally aged 49 instead, so he could avoid “discrimination”.

He made the not-particularly-strong case that you can legally change your name and gender, so why not your date of birth? Had he succeeded in his legal battle, he argued it would improve his prospects for raising a mortgage.

One of my team members has recently taken up motor racing. If I told you her age I would be in deep trouble but I can tell you that Lewis Hamilton is a fair bit younger.

Another colleague has now taken up running and proves that sport of any type is not the exclusive preserve of the young. She is in her early 60s and by no means the oldest member of her local running club which meets on a Sunday evening.

It is, of course, wholly positive that the law prevents us from discriminating against others on the basis of age. As businesses, we can no longer force employment on the basis of a birthday. But legislation cannot stop stereotypes linked to age, whether young or old.

Our health as we get older can also throw up roadblocks to doing everything we want to do, despite some outliers demonstrating physical prowess long past a traditional retirement age.

What has this got to do with financial planning? Well, we often ask a person how old they are and perhaps we are guilty of subconsciously categorising people. It is too easy to hear an age and immediately, albeit without intention, attach preconceptions to that number.

I am not suggesting that we make age a moving feast and permit legal changes to birth dates, in order to make our prospects in life easier. We should, however, make every effort to see the person and not the age.

Martin Bamford is managing director at Informed Choice

Recommended

Message-Stephen-OMGI-2014-700x450.jpg

Profile: OMGI’s Stephen Message on running £1bn at age of 25

Most people at the age of 25 have their worries in life but none of those usually concerns running a £1bn fund. Old Mutual Global Investors’ Stephen Message’s experience is different. Now in charge of the £140m Old Mutual UK Equity Income fund, Message says he has been fortunate on the path to his current […]
1

200,000 parents missing out on pension, says HMRC

Over 200,000 parents receiving child benefits could be forgoing part of their future state pension HM Revenue and Customs has told the Treasury select committee today. In a letter to the Treasury, HMRC writes that if child benefits are being claimed by the higher earner in a household, the partner earning less could be missing […]

3D illustration of Ribs - Part of Human Skeleton.
21

Calls to change lifetime allowance for doctors ‘will fall on deaf ears’

Quilter has hit out at the possibility of changing the pension rules for doctors, saying the Treasury will not support separate provisions for different professions. In response to discussions between health secretary Matt Hancock and the Treasury last week around a potential exemption to standard lifetime allowance rules, Quilter pensions expert Ian Browne says arguments for […]

The Merchants Trust PLC – May 2017

Welcome to the latest update for The Merchants Trust PLC from the Trust’s portfolio manager, Simon Gergel. Side Thoughts from Simon Gergel… April saw the first day since the industrial revolution that no coal was used to generate electricity for the UK’s national grid. The Financial Times reported that around 34% of power was generated […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Industry reacts to flagship consultation on ESG’s future

The Investment Association has today launched a consultation on sustainable and responsible investment for asset managers. Responses have flooded in, suggesting the investment industry may well still be split on the merits of ESG. Morningstar Europe director of passive strategies and sustainability research Hortense Bioy Product development in the sustainability investment space has picked up […]

Clive Waller: We must keep a close eye on vertical integration

There are a few expressions guaranteed to enrage financial planners. One of these is vertical integration. Many will argue vertical integration means inferior advice and poor products at higher cost. Is this fair? In some cases yes, but not always. Simplistically, there are three layers in the value chain: manufacture, distribution/advice and the technology in […]

Five minutes with…Platforum’s Andrew Ashwood

Platforum analyst Andrew Ashwood looks at the growth in cashflow modelling and solving the retirement income puzzle ahead of his appareance at the flagship Money Marketing Interactive conference in April. What is the most encouraging advice market trend you are seeing at the moment? Retirement is a huge talking point for product providers, advisers and […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com