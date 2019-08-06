Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Market meltdown wipes $117bn from wealth of world’s richest

By

U.S stocks suffered their biggest drop in 2019 yesterday, wiping $117bn (£96bn) from the wealth of the richest people in the world.

The 500 individuals in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index saw their combined net worth drop 2.1 per cent, the news agency says.

Increasing trade tensions between the USA and China were blamed for investor nerves.

While Amazon’s Jeff Bezos was the most high-profile casualty, as a rout in the online supermarket’s stocks saw his wealth drop $3.4bn, he was not alone among the wealthy for suffering a significant hit from Monday’s market drop; losses of $1bn or more hit 21 members of the Billionaires Index, Bloomberg reports.

It’s not all bad news for those on the index, however. Despite yesterday’s fall, their combined wealth is up 11 per cent from the start of the year to almost $5.4trn, and Bezos’s personal fortune still stands at $110bn.

However, protests in Hong Kong are taking their toll on those domiciled there, as $19bn has been wiped over the last two weeks from the wealth of the 10 richest tycoons making their money from firms listed in Hong Kong.

Recommended

Bray-Phil

Five minutes with…Yardstick Agency’s Phil Bray

Director of The Yardstick Agency Phil Bray on how advisers can show they are value for money and whether profit levels are sustainable. Catch him speaking at the Money Marketing Interactive conference on 12 September in Harrogate. What soft skills are needed for a modern adviser and why? The key skill advisers and planners need is […]
1

Charles Stanley acquires Leeds-based DFM

Charles Stanley has acquired Leeds-based discretionary investment management firm Myddleton Croft for an undisclosed sum. The wealth manager said it is looking to recruit additional investment managers as part of its growth plans for the firm. Myddleton provides discretionary investment management services and model portfolios to individuals, trusts, pension funds, charities and their advisers. The […]

Artemis Global Income: Making sense of global markets

The rally in cyclical ‘value’ stocks paused for breath in February, as investors took a more cautious tone and switched their attention back to defensive areas. In this article, Jacob de Tusch-Lec, manager of the Artemis Global Income Fund, explains how he has positioned the portfolio, given the many economic, geopolitical and policy risks that […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Wealth firm collapses after FCA investigation

The FCA is investigating a wealth firm that has fallen into administration. A note on the regulator’s website shows that SVS Securities Plc has collapsed after “urgent supervisory work” was conducted by the FCA. The note does not detail the specific reasons why the FCA is probing the firm, however. It reads: “Acting on intelligence […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com