Mark Mobius to retire from Franklin Templeton after three decades

By

Mark-Mobius-2009-700x450.jpgEmerging markets expert Mark Mobius is to retire from Franklin Templeton Investments on 31 January, after more than 30 years with the company.

Mobius, a Money Marketing columnist, oversaw Franklin Templeton’s emerging markets team from 1987 to 2016.

He has spent more than 40 years working in emerging markets and launched one of the first mutual funds dedicated to emerging markets in 1987.

Franklin Templeton changed its emerging markets equity investment team over the past few years, which saw Mobius take on different responsibilities.

In early 2016, Stephen Dover was appointed chief investment officer of TEMG, which meant Mobius was no longer responsible for the day-to-day management of the group or funds. Following that change, his main responsibility was as a spokesperson for the group.

Franklin Templeton chairman and chief executive Greg Johnson says: “Mark has been an investor through historically transformational times in emerging markets and later frontier markets.”

Johnson says: “Over the last three decades, Mark has built a team of talented research analysts and portfolio managers around the world, and has generously shared his experiences with an audience that spans the globe. We wish him all the very best in his future endeavors, as we do not expect retirement will slow him down very much.”

Mobius adds: “I have had the great privilege of working with an emerging markets team that includes some of the most talented and passionate people in the business, a number of whom have been with me for decades. I leave with great confidence in the Templeton Emerging Markets team and leadership at Franklin Templeton.”

Templeton Emerging Markets Group has more than $28bn (£20.6bn) in assets under management as of 30 September 2017.

