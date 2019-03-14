Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Mariam Pourshoushtari: The reasons behind platform switching inertia

By

Many advisers consider the cost and effort of transferring assets to outweigh the savings for clients

Advisers choose to use some platforms over others for a range of reasons and may well change where they place new business from time to time, but it takes quite a bit of frustration to lead advisers to transfer clients from one to another, as our research indicates.

Adviser firms’ due diligence processes in selecting platforms vary. Larger firms tend to review the market on an annual basis, whereas smaller businesses are likely to take a more ad hoc approach to selection.

Most firms we surveyed have a number of preferred platforms that their advisers are encouraged to use – but most do not have strictly enforced panels.

Even where firms are prescriptive about the platforms they want their advisers to use, they generally make exceptions for those with clients who already hold investments on other platforms off the list. It is mostly only a few large restricted nationals that require clients to move their investments on to their designated platforms.

Individual advisers then say they typically review the suitability of a platform at each client’s annual review. They might recommend switching platforms, but mostly they do not.

Suitability
This confirms the findings of the FCA Investment Platforms Market Study, which says that the main benchmark is whether a platform “continues to be suitable, as opposed to whether a different platform might provide a more optimal outcome for the client”.

Advisers are more likely to switch a platform for clients only where there is a “compelling” reason to, like products being unavailable or it not having some functionality necessary for the client’s financial plan. Advisers tell us they tend to transfer only when there is convincing justification of unsuitability on a case-by-case basis. These are infrequent and bulk transfers are rarer still. Even on an individual basis, advisers proceed with caution, moving only a handful of clients at a time in order to juggle the extra workload these transfers place on top of business as usual.

So it takes quite a lot to provoke advisers to switch platforms for clients. Unfortunately, there have been more reasons than usual to switch recently – the culprit often being the consequences of replatforming.

As the chart above shows, poor service has risen to become the top reason why advisers transfer clients’ assets away from a platform.

Falling service standards have always featured high in the reasons for advisers transferring assets, but they have now replaced last year’s focus on lower fees as the main reason for switching.

Many advisers affected by replatforming tell us the platforms in question are inundated with support calls, so it can take days, sometimes weeks, for staff to get back to them after a query.

And while some advisers say they understand why the replatforming exercises are necessary and they sympathise with the platforms’ difficulties, their tolerance only extends so far.

That said, where platforms’ low service standards do not directly impact on clients, advisers are more likely to cope with the inconvenience, as long as they still judge them “suitable” at a client’s annual review.

It is only once clients start calling in and advisers can’t get support swiftly that they are quicker to act.

Barriers
The extra work involved is disincentive enough against switching. But there are other barriers – especially for in-specie transfers. Over 90 per cent of advisers say they will generally move a client’s investments between platforms less frequently than every five years, according to the FCA Investment Platforms Market Study.

Our interviews with advisers reveal that many consider the cost and effort to outweigh the savings for clients.

The demand for in-specie transfers, in particular, is growing. Advisers have been seeing a steady rise in clients at and in retirement since pension freedoms, and many believe in-specie transfers will be more suitable for some of these clients than cash transfers.

But the few who dare to embark on this process often experience delays of up to three months, with typically very poor communications about what is happening with the investments.

In our upcoming UK Adviser Platform Guide, to be published later this month, we will analyse the barriers to switching platforms in detail. The FCA’s final report is also due imminently, so perhaps it will shed some light on how it plans to lift some of the barriers it found.

Mariam Pourshoushtari is an analyst at Platforum
For more information on Platforum’s report, UK Adviser Platforms: Issue 37, contact Andrew Ashwood at andrew.ashwood@platforum.co.uk

Recommended

employee engagement

Aviva picks SimplyBiz for employee benefits deal

Aviva has signed a five-year deal with support service provider SimplyBiz to use its employee benefits technology platform Zest. Aviva is looking to roll Zest out to its small- and mid-sized clients as a way for them to access employee benefits solutions. According to the Zest website, the technology allows employees to value reward packages, […]

Platform costs

Quilter eyes higher-value clients with platform upgrade

Quilter has said that its new platform will help it win business from higher-net-worth clients by expanding the range of investments available. The advice and wealth management group formerly known as Old Mutual Wealth says that it is currently in the “soft launch phase” for a new platform. Assets should be migrated across around autumn, […]

Pensions - thumbnail

Auto-enrolment — don’t leave it too late…

With auto-enrolment (AE) well under way for the UK’s largest businesses, over the next three years an additional 800,000 smaller employers (with less than 60 employees) will start their journey to comply with the legislation. AE mandates all eligible employees and their respective employers to make regular pension contributions into a qualifying pension scheme. To learn more about the legislation read our brief Jelf AEase — simple steps to AE compliance guide.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA holds fire on orphan clients and platform inducement rules

The FCA will not ban platforms from imposing extra fees on orphan clients or introduce tougher inducement rules for non-monetary benefits. In its study into competition between platforms released today, the watchdog says it is no longer considering action to prevent orphan clients from being overcharged for services they no longer use. But the regulator […]
1

Andy Thompson: Make room for all models in advice delivery

VouchedFor recently released its list of the top-rated advisers in the UK. These are advisers who receive the highest number of positive reviews from clients. The list includes 1,172 advisers from 737 different firms, be that regional directly authorised firms, large national firms or networks. The diversity of the list serves as an important reminder […]

Editor’s note: Financial services must stop paying lip service and finally deliver on diversity

This week, Money Marketing is celebrating International Women’s Day with an all-female cast of contributors in our print edition. Last Friday marked International Women’s Day 2019, with this year’s theme, #BalanceforBetter, aiming to build a gender-balanced world where everyone has their part to play. While men will inevitably appear where, for example, they are the […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com