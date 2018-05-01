Money Marketing
Manager exodus continues at Standard Life Aberdeen

Exit-Man-Door-Depart-Leave-700.jpgAnother fund manager has left Standard Life Aberdeen to join a rival firm as the fund giant continues its restructuring post-merger.

Imran Ahmad, an investment director and portfolio manager of the Emerging Market Debt Unconstrained fund, will join the multi-asset team at Investec Asset Management.

Ahmad was in the emerging market debt specialists team at Standard Life Investments and was reporting to Richard House, who left the firm soon after the merger with Aberdeen in September.

Before SLA, Ahmad was currency portfolio manager at JP Morgan Asset Management for around 13 years.

The fund at SLA closed in July 2016 because of large outflows and relaunched in a Sicav version in October 2016. The fund has $136.5m (£99.6m) assets as of April, according to FE.

At Investec AM, Ahmad will join a 32-strong team managing both multi-asset growth and income strategies.

Investec AM head of multi-asset absolute return Russell Silberston says: “In addition to helping build our absolute return strategy, Imran will be an active participant in our rates and FX and macro research groups, two crucial building blocks in our wider multi-asset strategies.”

In a recent interview with Money Marketing, Investec AM managing director David Aird suggested a number of employees at groups such as Standard Life Aberdeen were holding conversations with Investec for potential roles because of the disruptive nature of the merger.

Since the merger of SLA, there have been a number of exits from the firm including Standard Life head of equities David Cummings and most recently fund manager Kevin Troup, Ross Mathison and Jaime Ramos Martin from the global equities team.

FCA to pay redress over poor correspondence

The Complaints Commissioner has criticised the FCA for its correspondence with a complainant and ordered it to pay redress. The complaint related to the FCA failing to respond to a report sent to it by the complainant at the regulator’s request, about professional indemnity insurance. According to the Complaints Commissioner decision, the complainant initially drew the […]

Savings-Education-University-Piggy-Bank-Book-Study-700x450.jpg

PFS to launch free financial education programme for schools

The Personal Finance Society is set to launch a free nationwide financial education programme for schools this September. The initiative, called Education Champions, aims to help the PFS establish a link with every secondary school and college of further education in the country. It will build on the society’s existing discover fortunes programme, which uses […]

