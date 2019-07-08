Help Your Clients Manage Their Retirement Risks With Flexible Income Options

RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH ENSURING APPROPRIATE INCOME LEVELS FOR CLIENTS WHILST TRYING TO PROTECT THE VALUE OF THEIR POT With more people now living longer than ever before an obvious risk is the possibility of clients running out of money. Many people underestimate the length of time they will spend in retirement, so it’s crucial that the amount of income taken from pension funds is effectively managed. Optimise the tax position of clients income and help their pension pots last longer with Income Drawdown.