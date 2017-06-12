Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Malcolm Small joins Novia investment arm

Small joins Novia from his own business, Retirement Income Alliance

By
Malcolm-Small-Yellow-Pocket-700.jpg

Former Tisa policy director Malcolm Small has been appointed special adviser at Copia Capital Management, the discretionary fund management arm of platform Novia.

After leaving Tisa in 2014, Small set up the Retirement Income Alliance to help the public navigate the pension freedoms reforms. He was also previously a policy adviser at the Institute of Directors.

In his role at Copia, Small will help to raise awareness of the issues facing advisers and clients considering decumulation following pension freedoms.

Small says: “Investing for retirement income is still very much a new area for asset managers and Copia has created a proposition that solves a number of issues facing advisers in this market.”

He adds: “I look forward to working with adviser community, continue to lead the debate around what “good” might look like in the retirement income space.”

Most Read

Recommended

Profile: Novia’s Bill Vasilieff talks turning a profit and the future of platforms

The secret behind Novia’s success lies in its technology and large discretionary fund management range, according to chief executive Bill Vasilieff. But the path to this point has been far from smooth. In 2001, Vasilieff worked on establishing the Selestia platform. Six years later, after it was acquired by Old Mutual to be merged with Skandia’s […]

Platform focus: Can Novia continue to steal a march on its rivals?

Novia has stolen a march on many of its peers by forging ahead with bringing discretionary fund managers onto its platform. It offers access to a wide range of DFMs: currently 60 and counting. In this week’s platform focus, we take a look at why it has been so successful in attracting DFMs and what […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest careers

Paraplanner

London - up to £45,000 basic, up to £10,000 bonus and full benefits etc

Comments

    Leave a comment