Malcolm Small joins Novia investment arm

Former Tisa policy director Malcolm Small has been appointed special adviser at Copia Capital Management, the discretionary fund management arm of platform Novia.

After leaving Tisa in 2014, Small set up the Retirement Income Alliance to help the public navigate the pension freedoms reforms. He was also previously a policy adviser at the Institute of Directors.

In his role at Copia, Small will help to raise awareness of the issues facing advisers and clients considering decumulation following pension freedoms.

Small says: “Investing for retirement income is still very much a new area for asset managers and Copia has created a proposition that solves a number of issues facing advisers in this market.”

He adds: “I look forward to working with adviser community, continue to lead the debate around what “good” might look like in the retirement income space.”