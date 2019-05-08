Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Malcolm McLean: 10 state pension mistakes clients make

By

Despite the arrival of a new state pension, we still have the old one running alongside it, and the added complexity this brings

For many people, the state pension is the bedrock on which private pension provision is based. How to qualify, how much it will be and at what age you can expect to get it are all factors that must be taken into account by individuals and those advising them.

Despite the recent arrival of a shiny new state pension, we still have the old one running alongside it, and the added complexity this brings.

Uncertainty also exists around the timing of future state pension ages and what impact this will have on private pension planning.

There are many myths and misconceptions about the state pension rules which need to be corrected. Here are 10 of the biggest.

1. You have to retire before you can get the state pension
Not true. There was originally an earnings rule in place but this was dropped in the 1980s.

Now there are only two conditions: that you have reached the designated state pension age and have the necessary number of qualifying years of National Insurance under your belt.

2. You can get an “early retirement” reduced-rate state pension between age 55 and your normal SPA
Not possible, I am afraid. So-called actuarially reduced early retirement pensions are only available with some private and public service pensions, not the state pension.

3. You do not have to pay tax on your state pension
You may have to pay tax on some or all of it. Your state pension is treated as taxable income and added to any other taxable income (e.g. private pensions, earnings and so on) that you may have. Any excess after deduction of your personal tax allowance (currently £12,500 a year) is then subject to income tax in the normal way.

4. The new state pension, which came in from 6 April 2016, is a flat-rate one
It is certainly the intention over the longer term to have a single flat-rate state pension which most people who fully satisfy the NI conditions will receive. However, because of the rather complicated transitional arrangements necessary in moving from the old system to the new in 2016, there are currently some people who will receive more than the flat rate (because of substantial Serps/S2P holdings) and others who will receive less (either because of missing NI contributions or due to “contracting-out deductions”).

5. You need 35 years of NI contributions to receive the full rate of the new state pension
Broadly correct, although there will be some people for whom the bulk of their NICs were made under the old system in the years preceding 6 April 2016. They may find they have more than 35 years in total but still fall short of qualifying for the full pension.

6. You can always plug gaps in your NI record by opting to pay voluntary Class 3 contributions
Not always. It depends where the gaps are. Normally, you can go back six tax years for the purpose. But, as indicated above, be wary of paying Class 3 NI for periods prior to 6 April 2016 where you may already have enough (30 years) to satisfy the conditions under the old system. Your extra contributions will count for nothing in that event.

7. Reduced-rate NICs payable under the old “married woman’s option” count in aggregate towards the state pension
Completely wrong. These types of contributions, which were phased out for newly married women in 1977 but retained in some cases for existing contributors, do not count at all for the state pension.

8. NI credits are allowed automatically if you are at home looking after children
Not quite. NI credits are awarded automatically if you are a parent registered for child benefit for a child under 12 – even if you do not receive it – but not otherwise.

9. Your state pension goes up by 1 per cent for every nine weeks you defer taking it, giving you an increase of 5.8 per cent after a full year
Correct for those entitled to receive the new state pension, i.e. people who reached their SPA on or after 6 April 2016. The rules are different, however, for those who reached their SPA before 6 April 2016. They receive 10.4 per cent a year for deferring, roughly double today’s 5.8 per cent.

10. Deferring your state pension is only an option at SPA before you start to draw your pension
Not true. You can opt to stop and restart payments of your existing state pension at any time, although you can only do it once. This appears to be a little-known option for boosting the level of a state pension.

Malcolm McLean is senior consultant at Barnett Waddingham

Recommended
1

Tilney opens new office in Guildford

Wealth manager Tilney has opened an office in Guildford where it is also looking to establish partnerships with local solicitors and accountants. The London-headquartered financial planning and investment advice firm says the opening corresponds to its growing client base in Surrey and across east Hampshire. Tilney currently has 11 staff in the Guildford office, which […]

Quilter hints further multi-asset proposition expansion

Quilter Investors plans to expand its multi-asset investment offering. The wealth manager said it will add new portfolios to its existing Cirilium active and passive ranges. New portfolios will be actively managed with holding passive underlying exposure. Portfolios will be managed by Paul Craig, who has run Cirilium since its inception in 2008. The range […]

Artemis Global Income: favouring Europe over the US

With a 10 per cent return from his Global Income Fund in the first three months of 2015, Jacob de Tusch-Lec talks to journalist Alexis Xydias about the drivers and why he favours Europe and Asia over the US. Jacob believes European companies remain cheap and is still finding opportunities amid value stocks – in contrast […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
1

Are you looking after your paraplanner?

I read quite a bit about how good paraplanners are so hard to find and retain. Over the last month I’ve been talking to quite a few paraplanners at lots of different firms. Having been a paraplanner myself in the past and knowing how I was treated, I’ve been asking these paraplanners about how they […]

How to… use the Enterprise Investment Scheme

Three experts discuss the opportunities and risks associated with this tax-efficient initiative How can advisers make the most of the opportunities offered by the Enterprise Investment Scheme? Deepbridge Capital partner Andrew Aldridge, Hambro Perks investment manager Nicholas Sharp and Enterprise Investment Scheme Association director general Mark Brownridge talk tax breaks and early-stage companies. What types […]

Clearing up product governance sticking points

Some are struggling with rules brought in by Mifid II and the FCA is expected to sharpen its focus on this area It is well over a year since the introduction of Mifid II, yet the fallout continues, with intermediaries still getting to grips with the implementation of aggregated costs and charges disclosure requirements. Issues […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Andy Robertson-Fox 8th May 2019 at 2:29 pm

    Mistake number 11 – My state pension is uprated annually wherever I live in retirement. No, only if you live in the UK, EEA country or one of fourteen countries with which the UK has an (unnecessary) agreement that allows it. This disgraceful, irrational and illogical policy is called the frozen pension policy and means that one is limited to the level of payment at which the pension is first paid in the frozen territory.

  2. Simon Hall 8th May 2019 at 2:54 pm

    What a great article, admittedly I knew most of this, but I didn’t know you could stop and start your pension after you were already drawing it.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com