Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Successful advisers must make clients understand volatility

By

Market volatility can precede big fallsThe key to successful advice is making clients realise the difference between temporary volatility and permanent loss, an American financial adviser has said.

Speaking yesterday at the Science of Retirement Conference in London, author and coach Nick Murray gave financial advisers tips on how they should approach their clients.

Murray is based in the US, has over 50 years of experience as an adviser and has written several books on the profession.

He argued advisers should not waste time trying to educate clients and increase their financial literacy.

This is because human nature stops them from understanding the nature of money and making rational investment decisions.

Instead Murray says financial advisers should focus on managing a relationship with clients that takes a long view of market cycles.

He says: “Human nature is a failed investor and it cannot tell the difference between temporary volatility and permanent loss. You will never have a successful career as an investment adviser if you cannot help clients understand the difference volatility and permanent loss.

“Investment education never works when it should count and losing money feels twice as bad as making money feels good.

“Clients cannot tell the difference between money as purchasing power in the long run. This is due to physiological, psychological, intellectual and cultural reasons. They are all ill and we as financial advisers sell the serum.”

Murray gave suggestions on how advisers can deal with clients who have seen their investments go down.

He adds: “The serum has two strains: 20 per cent planning and 80 per cent for the rest of the client relationship is trying to stop them from blowing the plan up you have worked out with them for the rest of their lives.

“I will have to stop a client every one to five years from blowing up the plan we have set for ourselves.

“If they see markets have gone down, I say: ‘You have suffered a temporary decline and it will right itself. The historic rate of compound interest will be about 7 per cent above inflation’.

“That is the story of equity investing. Investing in companies through equities gives you double the return than that of investing through bonds.”

Murray pointed out it is important advisers believe in themselves and says: “My whole value proposition is the whole world is fatally ill and we have the serum. This is a calling and we have the capacity to be the light of the world.”

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Business-Corporate-Board-Room-Meeting-Hire-Hiring-700x450.jpg

Ex-Aegon/Blackrock DC boss joins Smart Pension

Former Aegon and BlackRock defined contribution managing director Paul Bucksey has joined Smart Pension as director of UK distribution. Bucksey joins the workplace pension and technology company after two years at Aegon, and five at BlackRock heading up the firms’ respective DC businesses. He previously had business development roles at Fidelity and Friends Life. Bucksey […]

Brewin Dolphin continues hiring spree for West End office

Brewin Dolphin has bolstered the office it opened last year in London’s West End with another hire. William Quantrill joins the firm after 13 years with private bank Kleinwort Hambros, taking total office headcount to 28. The office was opened to focus on high-net-worth clients with complex financial needs, offering both financial planning and investment […]

Standard Life advice arm buys £230m Northern Ireland firm

Standard Life Aberdeen’s financial planning and advice business, 1825, has today announced it will acquire the wealth management arm of BDO Northern Ireland. BDO Northern Ireland was established over 25 years ago and has assets under advice of around £230m. Its wealth management team specialises in all aspects of wealth planning and support from corporate […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com