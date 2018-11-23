Majority of pension scheme employers could face additional costs

Employers need to be proactive and reflect the cost of guaranteed minimum pension equalisation, pensions consultancy XPS Pensions Group has warned.

The High Court ruled last month in favour of three female pension scheme members of the Lloyds Banking Group pension plan who saw their pension rise at a lower rate than men in the scheme. The judgment confirmed the need to improve benefits and make allowances between males and females in guaranteed minimum pensions – known as GMP equalisation.

XPS says the impact of this ruling is most significant to trustees and employers, and expects up to eight in every 10 schemes to have GMPs, and the cost to firms could be in the region of £10bn if unprepared.

XPS principal Wayne Segers says: “It is unwelcome news for employers that they are now forced to quickly calculate the cost of GMP equalisation. In order to prevent overestimating in their accounts, employers do need to look at all options available to estimate the cost.

“We are helping our clients do this and are seeing a number of cases where the expected cost is lower than originally thought. Our view is if employers embrace this change it is an opportunity for them to ultimately remove their GMPs once and for all and simplify benefits, reducing future administration burden and cost.”