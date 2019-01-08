Majority of advisers expect house prices to rise: Canada Life

Research conducted by Canada Life Home Finance shows that 77 per cent of advisers expect house prices to increase in 2019.

Despite data showing the stagnation or falling of prices across the UK, 59 per cent of advisers anticipate house prices to rise by at least 5 per cent this year, according to the firm.

Canada Life highlights that if house prices were to rise by 5 per cent in 2019, the total potential value to homeowners aged over 55 via equity release will be close to £400bn, an increase of £20bn from 2018.

Further data collected by the company outlines that 36 per cent of advisers believe house prices will increase by 10 per cent in 2019, with 18 per cent expecting house prices to grow by less than 5 per cent.

In contrast, 8 per cent of advisers think that house prices will stay the same, which aligns with the view from the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors who expect house prices to stagnate in 2019.

Canada Life Home Finance head of marketing and communications Alice Watson says: “The finding that a majority of advisers expect UK house prices to rise in 2019 might come as a bit of a surprise at first, but at a national level this expectation sits harmoniously alongside house price data.

“While the value of people’s homes might be stagnating in London and the south east, it is significant that regions like Yorkshire have seen strong annual growth year-on-year.

“Importantly, an increase in house prices will see a natural growth in the potential value available to over-55s via equity release. Consequently, homeowners who take a holistic approach to retirement planning and look at property wealth alongside other savings and assets, may benefit.”