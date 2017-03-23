Major Govt review recommends speeding up state pension age increases

The state pension age will need to increase again just ten years after the Government completes its last scheduled rise, according to a key report which also recommends abandoning the state pension triple lock.
The hotly-awaited Government-commissioned review by former Confederation of British Industry director general John Cridland into the state pension age has been released today and recommends that it needs to increase from 67 to 68 between 2037 and 2039.
The Government has already committed to raising the state pension age from 65 to 66 by October 2020, and then to 67 by 2028, but Cridland has recommended the rise to 68 comes at least 7 years ahead of the planned 2046 date.
To smooth the transition for those affected, Cridland has recommended offering means-tested support for the year before state pension age to those who can’t work due to ill health or caring responsibilities.
For those over state pension age, Cridland also suggests they could go into partial drawdown as they carry on working, while those who defer their pension should be entitled to a lump sum.
While increasing state pension age on Cridland’s timetable would cut state pension spending as a proportion of GDP by 0.3 per cent compared to Office for Budget Responsibility projections, removing the triple would further reduce state pension spending from 6.7 per cent of GDP to 5.9 per cent by 2066/67, Cridland argues.
The Cridland report reads: “In the longer term the retention of the triple lock is forecast to become a very significant factor in the cost of the State Pension. It is estimated that it would be responsible for 0.9 per cent of GDP in 2066/67. This will raise questions of intergenerational fairness as between those in work and those in retirement.
“The longevity link appears close to the limit of what can be saved on state pension spending through increases in the state pension age. Further savings to ensure fiscal sustainability are more appropriately delivered by moving in the future to uprating the pension by earnings.
“We therefore recommend that the triple lock is withdrawn in the next Parliament.”
A separate report commissioned from the Government Actuary’s Department also released today shows the impact of sticking to a principle announced by the Coalition Government in 2013 that an individual should spend on average up to one third of their adult life above state pension age.
If individuals are to spend exactly a third of adult life above state pension age, the GAD predicts that the state pension age would rise again to 69 between 2053 and 2055. However, if this drops to 32 per cent, the state pension age could hit 69 as soon as 2040.
The Government says it will place equal weight on the Cridland and GAD reports before making its decisions in May.
Hargreaves Lansdown head of retirement policy Tom McPhail adds that the report, which highlights the importance of the Government’s role in making everyone affected aware of the changes to state pension age, “could be construed as a dig a recent Department for Work and Pensions communications”.
The Women Against State Pension Inequality Campaign have criticised DWP for failing to inform women born in the 50s that their state pension age would increase.
Governments will fall on this matter, unless they start to deal with the real issues of pension inequality between the Public and the Private Sector, and start to make plans to bring the state retirement age back down to age 60.
The issue is not just the OAP, its is the Final Salary Pensions for Public Sector employees that is causing the biggest future liabilities and problems. Remove the liability being built up for these Defined Benefit arrangements and there may be sufficient funds to at least leave state retirement ages where they are.
As always this would be political suicide as the Public Sector would put any party out of office for even suggesting the end of their DB arrangements, they demand “FAIR PENSIONS OF ALL”, believing their pensions are very poor value.
So as a NATION we gain speed towards the inevitable crash that will see all get nothing as politicians need votes, so will over promise and eventually fail.
The majority of people who will rely on the OAP will be poorer, manual workers, not the head of the CBI. To expect a labourer to work until 70 is frankly ludicrous. What is needed is for society as a whole to benefits from technology and not for the profits of the same to be salted away into tax havens by the likes of Amazon and Google.
Why so much bitterness aimed at the public sector employees? Most of these pensions are tiny amounts paid to people who have been paid low salaries. It is sad that so many cannot see past the minority high paid civil servants to those at the grass roots who are stressed, overworked and have to live with a culture of bullying. The pensions are part of their pay which is delayed until later – it does not become payable all at once, so the figures bandied about as to the magnitude of the liability overall are meaningless.
Quite so Christine – the problem is not the ordinary workers within the Public Sector, as you rightly say, most of whom have a relatively small pensions to look forward to because their life’s work in the sector has been at relatively low pay scales.
However, the higher paid workers (managerial levels) in the public sector is often where the fraudulent early retirements on enhanced pensions for service years, which have not been worked, has often been awarded.
Then there are also the utterly unjustifiable enhanced benefit early retirements through spurious and fraudulent ill health claims, where ill health is so obviously absent just a few days after the award is made.
These areas of chronic pension abuse in the Public Sector now account for many billions of £s each and every year, and they do now form a major part of our annual budget deficit, and therefore the burgeoning national debt.
So, as you rightly say, not the lowly public sector worker, but definitely higher management awarding pension benefits to themselves and their colleagues, which is massively expensive, completely unaffordable, and quite frankly utterly illegal.
However, I would also point out that the terms and conditions of employment, pay rates, hours worked, and subsidiary benefits, such as the Public Sector Pension, is also massively in excess of that which people could possibly hope to be paid in the Private Sector …. and has been so for many years.
These inequalities must eventually be addressed, and it is not productive to continue portraying the hugely outdated view that the Public Sector is hard done by … as it is patently untrue.
“Intergenerational Fairness” What about the intra year unfairness to women born in ’53 who reach SPA in 5 different years (2015 – 2019)? What about the inter year unfairness to those born 53/54 with a 3 year 4 month difference in SPA (DOB 5 Jan ’53 SPA 62 years 8 months, DOB 6 Sept ’54 SPA 66 years)? What about the unfairness to those who have paid SERPS/SP2 but been unable to contribute to a private or public sector pension?