Mainstream finance companies dodge crack down on ‘sustainable’ label

Mainstream finance companies have dodged having to disclose their products’ and activities’ impact on environment thanks to a decision by the European Parliament.



MEPs voted on regulating a taxonomy, or a unified classification system of sustainable economic activities, last week.

They voted down an amendment which would require all investment companies to rank and disclose how their products and activities are stacking up in regards to this taxonomy.

Only sustainable products, which are labeled as such, including funds which claim to have an ESG or SRI approach, will have to disclose how they are consistent with the taxonomy.

WWF European Policy Office Economist Sébastien Godinot said the vote was “a blow to the EU’s claims of being a leader on sustainable finance.“

Godinot says: “To make more sustainable investments, investors, companies and banks need to know how relatively good or bad for the environment all economic activities are. Instead this result would only reveal the few which are definitely good for it.”

No more green tags for

The critics of the MEPs’ vote however acknowledged its power to tackle “green-washing”.

Godinot adds: “At least MEPs did take steps to tackle greenwashing by saying no to fossil fuels and nuclear power being labelled ‘sustainable’.”

The regulation prevents coal, nuclear and high-carbon activities from getting the ‘sustainable’ rating.