Money Marketing
View more on these topics

LV= retirement solutions head departs as Aviva veteran hired

By

Boardroom-Hire-Hiring-Appointment-General-700x450.jpgLV= has hired former Aviva Life UK retirement solutions managing director Clive Bolton to head up its life and pensions division.

Current LV= life and pensions managing director John Perks is set to leave the firm.

Perks, who joined LV= in 2007, took on the life and pensions managing director role in 2017 when the firm decided to pull its protection, retirement solutions and heritage businesses under one management team.

He will be leaving in April to become chief executive of Police Mutual Group.

Bolton, who previously spent 11 years with Aviva. will come in to fill the same position.

He left Aviva in 2017 as part of a restructure at the firm which also brought all of its UK insurance businesses – life, general and health insurance – together under one reporting line.

Since his departure he has been working as a consultant with the International Longevity Centre and as a non-executive member of the Civil Service Pension Scheme Advisory Board.

LV= chief executive Richard Rowney says: “John has played a key part in taking the life business from sales of £500m a year to over £2trn and leaves an organisation well placed to deliver on its goals for customers, members and advisers.  We wish him every success in the future.

“Clive Bolton is a hugely impressive business leader with a proven track record of growing and developing life businesses based around the needs of customers and advisers.  He brings an extensive understanding of the life and pensions market and I’m confident that he’ll contribute significantly to LV=’s future success.”

Recommended

Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

Chase de Vere appoints new corporate adviser team head

Chase de Vere has promoted Stewart Speirs to the newly created role of corporate senior manager. He will be responsible for managing Chase de Vere’s team of 17 corporate advisers based around the UK. This team provides workplace financial education, business protection advice and employee benefits consultancy for employers. Speirs joined Chase de Vere in […]

Okell-Kevin-Altus-2013

Altus: Why pensions tax arrangements are still too taxing

According to HM Revenue & Customs, tax doesn’t have to be taxing. But try telling that to anyone who has retired recently and taken advantage of their new pension freedoms. Retirement used to be simple. On your 65th birthday you cleared your desk, thanked your boss for the carriage clock and went home to await […]

Kim North grey
1

Kim North: Raising the stakes on pension investments  

The headlines have been dominated by Brexit over the last year. Sterling has come under continued pressure and volatility is hitting the market like never before. Both make it difficult for investment recommendations to be made. Meanwhile, transfers from defined benefit pension schemes continue at a pace, with the value of transfers in the third […]

Low angle view of the main facades of the Bank of England and London Stock Exchange and the London Troops memorial at Bank Junction in the City of London. London.
1

Treasury appoints ex-Virgin Money chief to Bank of England committee

Former Virgin Money chief executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia has been appointed to serve on the Bank of England’s financial policy committee. Gadhia replaces vice-chair of media company RTL Group  Martin Taylor and starts her role in time for the committee’s second quarter round of meetings this year. She will serve on the committee with current Banking […]

Tax-Taxation-Blocks-700.jpg

Time is ticking – making the most of IHT exemptions

As tax year end is almost upon us, have your clients made the most of their inheritance tax (IHT) exemptions? Did you know your clients can give as many individuals as they please £250 each. As long as the gift doesn’t exceed this amount (even by a £1) it doesn’t count in their inheritance tax […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Business-Handshake-Meeting-Deal-Low-Angular-700x450.jpg

DFM buys stake in national IFA Continuum

Marlborough Holdings Group has acquired a 19.9 per cent stake in a national IFA Continuum Financial Services for an undisclosed sum. Continuum said the Marlborough Holdings Group’s company – Marlborough Investment Management – that provides discretionary fund management services, will collaborate with the IFA to “further support their strong business growth plans”. Continuum Financial Services […]
1

Sanlam UK acquires Preston IFA

Sanlam UK has acquired chartered financial planner Astute Wealth Management. Astute is based in Preston and delivers financial planning services to clients across the North West as well as a family office services for individuals with more complex financial needs. It was founded by current managing director Andy McLaughlin and co-director Jean McLaughlin in 2007. […]

Mattioli Woods rethinks acquisition plans

The wealth manager and employee benefits business Mattioli Woods has shied away from its intention to buy the remaining stake in boutique asset manager, Amati Global Investors. Mattioli Woods reports total client assets of £8.8bn in a trading statement ahead of the company’s results for the six months to 30 November 2018. Gross discretionary assets under management as […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com