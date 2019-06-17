Money Marketing
View more on these topics

LV= offers Isa access to smoothed funds

By
Clive Bolton, Aviva
Clive Bolton

LV= has launched a new stocks and shares Isa, adding to its existing range of smoothed managed funds for advised clients.

It says the funds, which have previously only been available through bond and pension products, reduce the impact of short-term market fluctuations for investors.

Available only to advised clients, the new LV= Isa provides access for Isa investors to a choice of three global multi-asset funds – Isa Cautious, Isa Balanced and Isa Growth.

They are managed by Columbia Threadneedle Investments working in collaboration with the investment management group at LV=.

These are are risk-rated as three, four and five respectively by market analysts Defaqto and Distribution Technology.

LV= says the new Isa has no minimum fixed term although it is designed to provide steady growth for a period of at least five years.

The minimum initial payment is £10,000, the maximum investment subscription is £1m, and Isa holders will have access to their investment at any time subject to a minimum balance of £500.

LV= life and pensions managing director Clive Bolton says: “Advisers and their clients have told us that they want to be able to access the range of LV= Smoothed Managed funds through an Isa.

“We believe that the new LV= Isa not only meets that demand but, in conjunction with our bond and pension products, completes the ways investors can benefit from LV=’s unique smoothing mechanism.

“Our new Isa is likely to suit clients looking for low volatility investments, for example, someone looking to consolidate their existing Isa holdings into a lower risk environment as they near or enter retirement. Or more generally we would expect the LV= Isa to appeal to a cautious investor looking for potential returns in excess of cash deposit rates.”

Bolton explains this is the group most impacted by volatility and potential share price drops.

They are clients who have between £100,000 to £500,000 in savings and who will spend all their money when they are retired.

He adds: “Their needs are very different to some of the other segments where if you are client and have £30,000, you take it as cash. If you have £2m in wealth, that has tax planning implications and is about passing onto future generations.

“The requirements of the mass affluent market is complex and they need advice. Increasingly the FCA are talking about essential income and this is an area where the industry needs to focus more.”

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing
3

FSCS declares Lifetime Sipp Company in default

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has today declared The Lifetime Sipp Company in default. Lifetime Sipp was placed into administration in March 2018 and later went into liquidation on the 2 April 2019. The complexity of claims related Lifetime Sipp’s books and led to the FSCS having to spend a lot of time making detailed […]
2

Alan Lakey: Action needed on new wave of dubious cold callers

Most of us have been plagued by unsolicited emails, texts, calls and unsavoury adverts trying to persuade us to claim for payment protection insurance or road accidents that never happened. Now claims managers have fallen under the auspices of FCA regulation and are shortly to lose their golden PPI egg, they are desperately searching for […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com