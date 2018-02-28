Money Marketing
‘Low volatility’: low risk, low reward?

Robin Geffen, Fund Manager & CEO, Neptune

‘Low volatility’ products originated as tools for institutional investors who were contractually obliged to provide instant liquidity. Now they are sold to individual savers – the very people who need long-term options the most.

Investment risks    Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is not a guide for future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise and your clients may not get back the amount originally invested. References to specific securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these securities. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. These are Neptune’s views and as such this document is deemed to be impartial research. Some information and statistical data herein has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but in no way are warranted by us as to their accuracy or completeness. The content of this article is formed from Neptune’s views and we do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

