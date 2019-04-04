Looming correction in global equities, warns Pictet

Money Marketing
Investors face a looming correction in global equities and should look to reduce their exposure, Pictet Asset Management has warned.

The fund manager’s chief strategist Luca Paolini says that while developed economies are under pressure and corporates’ profit growth is slowing, the prospects for most stock markets look “uninspiring”

He says: “A powerful rally across global stock markets since the start of the year has lifted equity valuations to levels at odds with our downbeat expectations for corporate profit growth.

“This has prompted us to cut equities to underweight and upgrade cash to overweight.

“Our expectation is that, worldwide, earnings could grow by as little as 1 – 2 per cent this year, significantly below the consensus view.”

Paolini believes the US stock market is the most vulnerable to a correction.

He says: “Not only is it the most expensive in our scorecard, but profit margins among US companies look set to contract from record highs of 11 per cent, with many already reporting higher wage costs.”

Pictet favours emerging market equities due to more resilient economic growth in developing countries, low inflation and a weaker US dollar.

Paolini adds: “China is a particularly bright spot as its sizeable fiscal and monetary stimulus has helped the country transform from a major threat to a stabilising force in the global economy.

“UK equities also remain cheap, unfairly tainted by concerns over Brexit. We retain our neutral stance on Eurozone and Japanese stocks as economic growth remain sluggish.”

In terms of sectors, Pictet prefers defensive industries like healthcare and utilities and argues the credit markets are underestimating the risk of recession.

Paolini argues that emerging market fixed income offers a good trade-off between risk and return.

