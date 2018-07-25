Money Marketing
Looking to buy EM equities on weakness

With economic growth beginning to look like it’s picking up a little, Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset at Royal London Asset Management considers whether it’s time to be looking at buying dips in emerging market equities.

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

About us: Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is one of the UK’s leading fund management companies, managing assets on behalf of a wide range of clients. Our experienced team of investment specialists manages around £117.0 billion of assets (as at 30.06.2018), investing across all major asset classes. Our funds are aimed at meeting a broad range of investor needs.
Contact details: communications@rlam.co.uk and 0207 506 6500

