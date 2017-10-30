Ros Altmann: How advisers and politicians can tackle the social care crisis
The Government urgently needs to address the ticking time bomb of baby-boomers needing help with later life care
The Government urgently needs to address the ticking time bomb of baby-boomers needing help with later life care
In those maelstrom couple of weeks between the snap general election being called and the publication of the manifestos, the Conservatives rushed together their thoughts on the difficult and complicated issue of how the one in six people that end up needing care in old age will pay for it. A measure intended to reassure […]
Increasing life expectancy and the rising cost of care means timing is vital when it comes to organising funding
Former pensions minister Sir Steve Webb has warned the Conservatives’ plans to reform long-term care funding risk being held back by failures in the existing system. The BBC reports the Conservatives want to extend deferred payment schemes to those receiving care in their own home until they are down to their last £100,000. Deferred payment […]
Shifts in life expectancy could halve size of defined benefit deficits The value of defined benefit pension deficits will be slashed in half if life expectancy increases continue to slow, according to a PwC analysis. The consultancy says that DB deficits increased by £30bn to reach £530bn at the end of April. However, it predicts […]
This week’s Budget will unveil Government plans to overhaul social care and healthcare funding and raise tax rates for the self-employed, according to the Times. The Budget statement will announce a £1.3bn windfall for councils over the next two years and will be found by cutting existing spending, not through taxation. As well as the […]
Changes in the way long-term care is paid for was the dog that did not bark in Chancellor Philip Hammond’s first Autumn Statement. It failed to get even a mention, despite many telling us there is a crisis in long-term care for older people. There have been calls for tax subsidies for those who save […]
Advisers are set to pick up more work planning for long term care needs, a new survey by Just Retirement Partnership suggests. While two thirds of over-45s believe they may be forced to sell their home to pay for care, only 6 per cent have included care costs in their financial planning. 53 per cent […]
Low earning renters are set to lose out from the combination of reforms to the state pension and long-term care, an influential think-tank warns. A report published yesterday by a research team which includes staff from the Pensions Policy Institute and London School of Economics, warns low earners could lose out without transitional protections. The […]
The topic of care fees planning was high on the agenda at a recent team meeting. Our guest speaker, Partnership’s Martyn Halls, shared with us some very interesting statistics. Apparently, there are currently some 431,000 people in residential care homes, out of a population of 3.7 million aged over 65. There are also more than […]
In April the Conservatives wrote into their manifesto a pledge to cap the costs of long-term care. Just three months later, the party announced the £72,000 cost cap would not be coming in April 2016 as planned, but April 2020. Former care minister Norman Lamb told Money Marketing to see the move as anything other […]
Hopes of a long-term care cap may be dead in the water, according to a former minister, despite protestations to the contrary from the Government. Last week, the Government announced the introduction of a £72,000 limit on the cost of care will be pushed back from April 2016 to 2020, delaying the full implementation of […]
The Department of Health is delaying its plans to implement a £72,000 cap on the cost of long-term care. The cap was expected to come into force from next April, but has now been delayed until 2020. Care and support minister Alastair Burt says: “A time of consolidation is not the right moment to be […]
Scottish Widows chief executive Toby Strauss has warned politicians are failing to engage with the need to link the cost of long-term care with the new pensions flexibilities. Speaking at the launch of Scottish Widows’ retirement report in London this week, Strauss said he had sought to convince MPs of the need to assess the […]
Recent stories have played on the fact that despite the Care Act (which, among other things, will introduce a £72,000 care cap) no insurance company is looking to develop care products. Specifically care products that will work in conjunction with the cap to cover the so-called catastrophe costs. This phrase and the idea behind the […]
A lack of demand and regulatory uncertainty is killing off the insurance industry’s appetite to create long-term care products, providers warn. Just a year ago the Association British Insurers and the Government agreed a statement of intent pledging to boost awareness of care issues and encourage insurers to launch products to help people meet the […]
Ageas UK is planning to launch a whole of life protection plan with an option to cover the cost of long-term care. The insurer says the product will launch once the acquisition deal by US-based AIG is complete, which is expected in Q1 next year. The deal is subject to regulatory approval. The product will […]
Financial advice is the key to helping care professionals fulfil their legal duties
Next April will bring significant change to the whole of retirement planning. It will also bring major opportunities for advisers. The policy changes introduced by the Government on long-term care and pension flexibility identify advisers as part of the solution for the potentially confused consumer. Both reforms introduce complexity and the need for the individual […]
MetLife has hired Sue Elliott as head of product for UK employee benefits from Just Retirement. Elliott was Just Retirement head of care solutions and helped launch the provider into UK long-term care market. She previously worked as a consulting actuary at Towers Watson for eight years, where she led the UK actuarial healthcare team. […]
In June I wrote a Money Marketing article on the subject of long-term care under the heading: “We have the Act, now we wait for the action”. My point was clear if, perhaps, somewhat abrasive. We now have a Care Act which, while not perfect, is a substantial step forward. We also have a Government which is not […]
News and expert analysis straight to your inboxSign up
Apfa is calling on the Government to allow local authorities to champion financial advice for long term care self-funders who they signpost towards regulated advice. Under the Care Act, local authorities will be required to signpost those who self-fund their long term care to a financial adviser. Under proposed guidance for councils on the requirement […]
The Government is being urged to set out best practice guidelines for local authorities amid fears current rules will not encourage the public to seek information and advice on long-term care funding options. Policymakers have proposed introducing a requirement for councils to signpost those funding their own care costs towards financial advice. Getting it right will […]
A report published today has called on the Government to launch its own equity release scheme, offering additional retirement income for pensioners. The report from Cass Business School and the International Longevity Centre says equity release backed by the Government could help asset-rich but cash-poor consumers. It calls for the creation of a ‘UK Equity […]
The Care Bill recently received Royal Assent, providing a fresh launchpad for relevant debate
The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries has called for a new pension-style savings vehicle to encourage people to save more to cover the cost of long-term care, but experts remain unconvinced the idea will work. Published last week, the report proposes a new “pension care fund”, a savings pot that would run alongside defined contribution pension schemes. […]
The Government should introduce a new pension-style savings vehicle to encourage people to save to cover the cost of long-term care, according to the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries. A report from the IFoA, published today, proposes a new “pension care fund”, a savings pot that would run alongside defined contribution pension schemes. Pension contributions would […]