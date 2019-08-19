London Capital & Finance linked mini-bond provider confirms delayed interest paid

All investors holding money with Blackmore Bonds have now been issued their delayed interest payments for July, the mini bond provider has confirmed.

Speaking to Money Marketing, chief executive Patrick McCreesh says investors holding Isas with the provider may have to wait until the end of today to see their funds clear.

The confirmation of payments follows uproar from Blackmore investors last week amidst a string of concerns about the safety of mini bond investments following the continuing fallout from the collapse of London Capital & Finance earlier this year.

Blackmore investors closed to new business in April and used the same marketing company, Surge Financial, that had promoted investments on behalf of LC&F.

Investors spoke with Money Marketing about missing interest payments last week, after a Blackmore spokesmen incorrectly stated all had been paid as at 7 August.

Many investors who were awaiting interest payments last week have Isas tied up with Blackmore.

Speaking today, McCreesh says: “All investors have been paid and the Isa managers’ system, I believe, is bringing all up to date on the platform.

“Any not showing will be by the end of today as worst case.”

One investor who has not yet received their interest says: “My online account has not yet changed, although I received an email last Friday saying everything would be clear by Monday morning.”